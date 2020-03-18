Will TB vaccine aid healthcare personnel battle corona? Dutch hospitals experiment

Nijmegen and Utrecht academic hospitals are to experiment with making use of a tuberculosis vaccine (BCG) to test to much better safeguard hospital personnel from coronavirus.

The vaccine is regarded to promote the immune method and may well direct to health care staff who do choose up the virus owning milder indications, scientists say.

The experiment, which has been accredited by the health care ethics tests commission, requires providing 500 staff the vaccine and a further more 500 a placebo. If the vaccine seems to have an effect, all health care employees supplied the alternative.

‘We are in the center of the outbreak so we want the final results as speedily as attainable,’ reported Marc Bonten, professor of molecular epidemiology at the UMC Utrecht.

Analysis has indicated that the vaccine stimulates immune systems to much better fight off flu, but it is not identified if there is a equivalent outcome with coronavirus.

‘That is exactly the motive for this exploration,’ reported Mihai Netea, professor of experimental drugs at Radboud’s clinical centre. ‘If much less persons in the vaccinated team develop into sick, than that will be an encouraging end result.’

Even though operate is underway on developing a vaccine against coronavirus, specialists say it will get months if not yrs in advance of a single has been discovered and produced.

