will-tennessee-football-quarterback-opposition-final-result-in-added-stability?

This is the last installment of an 8-part collection examining the outlook for Tennessee at every single situation in progress of spring observe, which begins Tuesday. Nowadays, we preview the quarterbacks.

In Jeremy Pruitt’s first time as coach, he begun the exact same quarterback in each game. This kind of stability did not keep on last season.

Mainly because of ineffective enjoy and injuries, the Vols began 4 quarterbacks in 2019. That provided a huge receiver who started in the Wildcat development.

Inspite of the recurrent quarterback adjustments, the period finished the way it begun, with Jarrett Guarantano as the commencing quarterback.

Guarantano, a rising fifth-yr senior, enters spring apply as the quarterback to defeat, but his grip on the starting place is not ironclad.

Returning starters (one)

Jarrett Guarantano

Other returners (two)

Brian Maurer, J.T. Shrout

Newcomers (two)

Harrison Bailey, Jimmy Getaway

Outlook

The Vols did not have a quarterback controversy coming into final year. Pruitt designed clear in the preseason that Guarantano was Tennessee’s starter. He showed his confidence in Guarantano by picking out him as a person of the Vols to signify UT at SEC media times.

Even right after the Vols began the time -two – Guarantano’s shaky enjoy experienced a hand in that – Pruitt remained steadfast that Guarantano was the team’s starter. But following Guarantano supplied a different dud in a blowout reduction to Florida in 7 days 4, Pruitt opted for a improve.

Maurer gained a few consecutive begins right before he was sidelined by concussions in again-to-again game titles. Maurer’s harm resulted in an uptick in participating in time for Shrout, and Guarantano filled the part of tremendous substitute. Guarantano’s effectiveness off the bench served the Vols assert victories from South Carolina and Kentucky, and he regained the starting off career for the last three game titles.

All informed, Guarantano started seven video games, offering him 25 starts for his profession. Maurer commenced 4 games. Shrout began a single. Broad receiver Jauan Jennings started out 1.

Remarkably, Guarantano, Maurer and Shrout eschewed the transfer portal. The level of competition will become stiffer this period with the addition of Bailey, a four-star signee, and Holiday break, a 3-star dual risk. Just about every freshman is an early enrollee.

Irrespective of Guarantano’s erratic overall performance last period, he amassed the finest statistical season among the Vols quarterbacks. Maurer has a robust arm and is a able runner, but his conclusion-creating and skill to browse the industry need to make improvements to for him to unseat Guarantano.

Guarantano is the favourite to start the season opener. Anticipate Maurer and Bailey to struggle for the other location on the two-deep. Shrout and Holiday are prolonged pictures for extended taking part in time.

One particular to view

Bailey will come across large anticipations immediately after a prolific large faculty occupation at Marietta, Georgia. He’s the highest-rated quarterback to sign with Tennessee considering the fact that Guarantano in 2016.

Pruitt is willing to start true freshmen. Eight attained at the very least just one start very last time, which include Maurer. Bailey has the profile of a freshman who could skip the redshirt.

Most significant query

Will Guarantano locate the regularity that has eluded him all over his job?

At his finest, Guarantano is great sufficient to be an over-normal quarterback in the SEC, but he’s struggled with inconsistency. In fairness, Guarantano experienced 4 offensive coordinators and four placement coaches through his first 4 several years at UT. Eventually, he finds steadiness with the return of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and quarterbacks mentor Chris Weinke.

However, if Guarantano struggles, he may locate the leash shorter than very last period because the Vols have additional solutions.

There is no questioning Guarantano’s toughness or his determination to Tennessee. How a lot of other quarterbacks would have stayed the class following enduring UT’s lousy go protection in 2017 and ’18, frequent admirer criticism, demotions and an extreme dressing down on the sideline from Pruitt on nationwide tv?

1 prediction

No far more than two quarterbacks will start off a video game this time.

It’s acceptable – and most likely even most likely – to assume that the very same quarterback will not get started every single sport. But intelligent revenue is on the Vols making use of fewer quarterbacks this time.

Sure, the Vols have much more selections, but that raises the probability of getting a steady quarterback and removing the quarterback instability of 2019.

Blake Toppmeyer covers College of Tennessee soccer.