[will-the-eighth-key-minister-stand-up-you-should-but-do-it-just-one-by-one]

An entourage of motor vehicles guiding Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s vehicle comes at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 29 — I am hurrying to generate this commentary in the hope that details that I provide up do not come to be outdated by the time this is uploaded or shared on social media.

Points have been crazy in the earlier seven times in particular in the previous 72 hrs the place the number of switches and leaping from one particular facet to the other by the political blocks, functions and people have been so frequent that it has remaining all of our heads spinning.

As I write this Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is intended to have a slight edge in excess of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is now backed by his former arch-nemesis and strongest supporter (for now) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At the instant Anwar has sacrificed himself and pushed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to assist Dr Mahathir though he usually takes a backseat.

In the meantime, Parti Pribumiputra Bersatu Malaysia has split into two — most MPs supporting Muhyiddin but quite a few supreme council customers supporting Dr Mahathir.

Besides for PAS and DAP, all the other events in the region are similarly divided in their support for one gentleman or the other.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak has become the kingmaker as the vote big difference among Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin is incredibly near and whoever the East Malaysian celebration assist will have the majority in the decreased dwelling of the Parliament and technically turn out to be the key minister.

But GPS has a issue with equally sets of the coalition — Muhyiddin’s Bersatu-Umno-PAS because its MPs don’t believe in the Islamist bash but GPS also acquired a problem with PH led (now) by Dr Mahathir simply because they simply cannot do the job with DAP.

GPS is NOT scheduled to satisfy to decide who they back right up until tomorrow.

All this transpired in the previous 10 several hours which commenced from a 2am meeting at Dr Mahathir’s house with the PH leaders.

At present, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has remaining his home to attend a private purpose ahead of heading to Istana Negara to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, though Anwar and other PH coalition leaders experienced presently had their assembly just after they ended up summoned by His Majesty.

There have been different other aspect exhibits but that is the gist of the newest as I am crafting this.

Like millions of other Malaysians, I am angry and fed up that these politicians have dragged us by way of all this. They can declare that they are undertaking this for our sake but the truth is it is all about retaining or attaining energy.

Umno-PAS and GPS had until eventually yesterday claimed they supported the transfer to dissolve Parliament and was not in favour of a backdoor governing administration.

Bersatu still left PH and Dr Mahathir resigned as PM which brought on this political crisis that no Malaysians want or will advantage from. Just seven days ago we were apprehensive about the Covid-19 outbreak which today Entire world Health Organisation is about to declare as a pandemic.

The planet financial state is crashing all close to us but but our political leaders are squabbling like small children in a sandbox.

I pray that His Majesty the Yang Di Pertuan Agong will rapidly make a decision and I hope the choice is to have the 15th Common Election though I anticipate that the final results will also see a hung parliament but at minimum then they can say legitimately THAT IS WHAT THE People WANT.