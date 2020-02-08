Will the general elections in Ireland redefine Irish politics? The

% MINIFYHTML39349e86def792998eb7627e1af12eec11%

Irish politics were dominated by two center-right parties: Fine Gael, the current Leo Varadkar party of Taoiseach and Fianna Fail.

But that seems to be changing, because opinion polls suggest that Sinn Fein, more associated with Northern Ireland as the former political wing of the IRA paramilitary group, is now the most popular party.

Fine Gael is in third place, which means that a third consecutive period may be outside the reach of Varadkar, which has won applause abroad for campaigning for a Brexit deal that is beneficial to Ireland but less popular in House.

The general elections on Saturday could result in a parliament in which none of the major parties has a majority, allowing Sinn Fein to open the door to play an important role in a future government.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

visitors:

Eoin O & # 39; Malley – Associate Professor of Political Science at the Faculty of Law and Government of the University of the City of Dublin

Deaglan de Breadun – political columnist and author of Power Play: The Rise of Modern Sinn Fein

Connal Parr – professor at the University of Northumbria and expert in Irish affairs.

Source: Al Jazeera News