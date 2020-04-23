Will the modified bag move when the Draft Day arrives?

Tampa, FL — finally here.

Start of NFL draft.

Bucs has the 14th pick in the first round of the NFL draft

Draft starts Thursday at 8pm and lasts until Saturday

Bucs with 7 choices in the OL, RB and DB help market

The Buccaneers have their 14th pick in the first round starting at 8pm tonight. The Cincinnati Bengals will have the first pick in the draft and will select Joe Barrow in the quarterback, the winner of the Heissmann trophy from the LSU.

Regarding Tampa Bay, there was talk that Bucks might be trying to move up to get one of the top offensive linemen in the draft.

Now that Tom Brady folds, the big thing is to keep him honest.

Jacs Licht, Bucs General Manager, says trading is always easy, but it’s not easy to do trading, especially in drafts.

“To get married and sign a contract, we need two teams to come together,” Licht said. “It’s not as easy as saying,” Let’s move to the eighth pick. “

“I suppose you are going to give up on the richness of the picks, but I just want to make sure it doesn’t stress the team and that it doesn’t hurt the team for the future by giving too much. I We’ve put together all the picks from all the moves, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to do that. “

Although Bucks had two picks in the fourth round, he exchanged one for New England in the Rob Gronkowski contract.

In return, Bucks regained a seven-round pick from Patriots.

This leaves Bucs with seven picks, one for each round.

After the first round tonight, the second and third rounds will begin on Friday at 7pm. Rounds 4-7 start on Saturday at noon.

