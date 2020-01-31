Will there be another Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will have another Oscar moment?

LOS ANGELES – As the epitome of the early 2000s red carpet romance, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston stole our hearts as a golden couple from Hollywood. Pitt and Aniston started their relationship on the red carpet of the 1999 Emmy Awards. After a swirling romance, the Hollywood “it” couple got married in 2000.

Five years later, Pitt and Aniston officially announced their separation to the public: “We would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any speculation reported by the sensational media”.

However, the Internet continues to come together in an episode of collective nostalgia, analyzing all the possible connections between the former couple (including the possibility that their common stylists are a key indicator in the revival of their romance).

Social media exploded after Pitt and Aniston’s meeting at the 2020 SAG Awards. The paparazzi grabbed the former couple at the perfect time when Pitt grabbed Aniston’s wrist and greeted her emphatically.

The sparks in their eyes have since been dissected across all outlets and social media platforms – and for good reason too. In case you need a reminder on the status of the relationship of the former couple: they are both single.

Aniston split from Justin Theroux in 2017 and while Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, the pair’s divorce was not finalized until April 2019.

Asked about his opinion on the fans’ reaction to their SAG Awards meeting, Pitt said Entertainment tonight: “I’m perfectly naive and I’m going to stay like this.”

The old flames continue to support each other, as shown in this sweet video of Pitt captivated by Aniston’s acceptance speech at the SAG Awards.

With the biggest award ceremony of the year on our doorstep, we have only one question in mind … Will Pitt and Aniston have another Oscar meeting?

Unfortunately, the chances of this happening are very unlikely. While Pitt is nominated as Best Supporting Actor for his work in “Once upon a Time … in Hollywood”, Aniston has gone through the awards for his work on “The Morning Show”, but will likely not be attending the Oscars.

However, we still hope that the stars will line up and that Pitt and Aniston will meet at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

For all your coverage after the Oscars, watch “On the Red Carpet After Dark” at 2:35 am ET | 1:35 am CT | 11.35 p.m. PT on ABC (Check local listings).

Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

.