Will There Be Another Season?

Devs has been a big critical hit for FX, and many viewers have found themselves transfixed by the latest sci-fi sci-fi series from Annihilation and Ex Machina director Alex Garland. With Season 1 the show, which is flowing in Hulu now, ties many ends of the show, and with many main characters dying at the end of it, things already don’t look good for Season 2.

The show was originally billed as a limited series, indicating that the plan would not do more episodes. Garland also showed a reluctance to do sequels in the past.

Asked by Indiewire in May 2018 whether he would make a sequel to Annihilation based on other books from the same series, Garland said: “I am not interested in the idea of ​​a sequel. I feel like we made this film and this is the film we made.”

In a Collider interview, Garland implied he saw Devs as a closed story without space for Season 2. He said: “Right now, I don’t know how to make the story open. I think I might prefer the final story, I guess.

‘Devs’, starring Nick Offerman, is unlikely to get Season 2

“Maybe it’s as simple as that. The idea of ​​reaching the end of Episode 8 and not concluding the story, for me, personally, would be very frustrating.”

Even though it looks like Devs Season 2 won’t happen, there are some signs that we will get a follow-up from the Hulu FX event. In the same Collider interview, Garland said: “I … think that it would be interesting to take what the theater does, quite often, namely to have a company, and then you move around the parts in the company, and you can do different games with the same actor.

“That’s a lot more interesting than theater, and I thought it would work on television, so I thought I’d give it a try.”

This seems to indicate that Garland is creating his own anthology series, similar to shows like American Horror Story or Miracle Workers, which feature many of the same actors from one project to another but tell a completely different story.

Although he may have difficulty getting the schedules of some of his actors to coincide again – Devs star Alison Pill, for example, will soon be busy with Star Trek Picard Season 2 – Garland said he was already working on this project.

Asked about his progress, the director said: “I have written one-half episodes. I have written the first episode, and I’m working on the second episode.

“I don’t know if FX wants to make it, and I don’t know if the players want to do the parts that I write for them, so it’s all really speculative.” Although he did not give many details about the show, he did tease him “about civil disobedience.”

Devs flow now in Hulu