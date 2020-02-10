Will Tom Brady replace Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback?

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Tom Brady to the Dallas Cowboys?

It sounds crazy, but cowboy legend Michael Irvin said he had talks to “some very important people” at the Super Bowl about the possibility of the 42-year-old going to Big D to play for the “boys” quarterback.

“The people I talked to were leaning in the same direction (from Dallas chasing Brady),” he said to Dale & Keefe from WEEI. “It was shocking … I promise I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about the same scenario that is going down.”

Although Irvin later clarified that cowboy owner Jerry Jones or anyone in the Dallas organization was not considering bringing Brady to succeed Dak Prescott, he said that the “significant people” he mentioned “had a role in that.” whole process will play. “

If Irving is correct, the cowboys would likely refuse to sign 26-year-old Prescott or assign him the $ 26.9 million franchise day, and instead agree to a deal with Brady that is likely to make him over $ 30 million a year would pay off.

Brady will become a full free agent on March 18, and if Prescott is not tagged by the team, he will.

Despite the Brady rumor, the most likely scenario is that Brady will return to the Patriots and Prescott to the Cowboys.

Last week, Stephen Jones, vice president of the Cowboys, told the Dallas Morning News that the team wanted to sign Prescott on a long-term basis.

“We want to make a deal,” said Jones. “We’ll roll up our sleeves and when these things get going they’ll get done, but both sides have to be in a place where we think we’re within reach to get something done.”

Brady, a California native who is a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, has previously said that he has not liked cowboys “since he came from the womb”.

Maybe Jones gives him 100 million reasons to change that mind.

