We are in a rather dramatic situation in the Democratic primaries than a week ago. Everything could change on Tuesday. But for now, it seems much more likely that Bernie Sanders will be the candidate than a week ago or certainly a month or two ago. With that in mind, I wanted to point out a set of facts that relate to what I discussed earlier this afternoon about Trump’s even more egregious abuse of power after the indictment.

Most of these facts have shaken my head in the past six months, but a reader from the world of Bernie posted an article to mention this evening that renewed my attention.

In 2016 and again in 2017, a series of press reports raised questions about Sanders’ wife, Jane Sanders, and her tenure as president of Burlington College. The college expanded dramatically under the leadership of Sanders, and then closed in 2016 under a mountain of debt. Newspaper reports and political critics have suggested that Jane Sanders and Senator Sanders’ office of the Senator had lobbied People’s United Bank to make a $ 6.7 million loan to the bank that signed up for the expansion.

Sanders denies the allegations about his office, calling it "nonsense," and no one has ever been formally charged with wrongdoing. But let's put aside the accusations and their merits for the moment and examine where these criticisms and press articles come from. They start with a guy by the name of Brady Toensing who sent a letter to the US attorney in Vermont asking him to check if Jane Sanders had committed fraud on this loan.

Toensing’s efforts sparked a federal investigation into Jane Sanders, an investigation that was eventually closed without a charge being laid in November 2018, according to Sanders spokesman Jeff Weaver.

Now who is Brady Toensing? Depending on who you ask, he is either a “prominent muckraker” or a hitman for the GOP. But more directly relevant to our goals, he was the Vermont campaign president for Donald Trump in 2016 and vice president of the Republican Party of the State of Vermont.

Even more remarkable, he is the son of the right-wing couple, Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova, who is at the heart of the pressure campaign in Ukraine on behalf of President Trump. They are regulars at Fox News as supporters of Trump and in the mix with Rudy Giuliani for the purpose of making earth on Joe Biden in Ukraine. They are registered to work for Dmitry Firtash, this Ukrainian oligarch who is fighting extradition to the United States to face corruption charges. The deal explained in various press articles over the past few months was pretty straightforward: Firtash asks former prosecutor Shokin to lay charges against Biden and Giuliani, Toensing and DiGenova get Bill Barr to get Firtash off the hook for criminal charges in the USA. (Meanwhile, Toensing and DiGenova also represent Joe Solomon and have asked Lev Parnas to work for them as part of their defense of Firtash.

So what happened to Brady Toensing? Well, it is advancing into the Trump era. Last year, he was appointed Senior Advisor to the Office of the Department of Legal Policy, the store that manages major policy initiatives and, I believe, judicial appointments.

So will Brady Toensing help or encourage to put Jane Sanders in prison? It is really difficult to see this as a question since it has already done so literally. When you add to that there is a new patronage hired by Bill Barr, courtesy of his right-wing couple parents who were at the center of the Ukrainian scandal to fabricate evidence against the Biden which probably descends on the pike really speaks for itself- even.

In another political moment, it could just be a matter of stories from Toensing to Drudge or hiring a Breibart ax man to write a book Inside the Sanders Corruption Crime Family. But remember: Bill Barr made it clear that he saw the law as a complement to President Trump’s personal and political interests. It is crystal clear. What we have seen of Trump in the past 48 hours shows a president who has thrown away all of the minimal restraints that have contained him in the past three years. Indeed, when Senator Lamar Alexander voiced anemic criticism of the Ukrainian President’s plan and claimed that Trump learned a lesson, he said that. “What (the) president should have done, if he was upset by what Joe Biden and his son, what they were doing in Ukraine, he should have called the attorney general and told him that.”

Simply put, that is not what the President should do. The president must not recruit a foreign head of state to target his political rivals. Nor should he ask his attorney general to target his political rivals. But based on Senator Alexander’s airplane words, another blatant abuse of power is now presented as a best practice.

If Sander’s momentum towards the nomination develops, this political targeting will take place as surely as night follows day. It is therefore important to start preparing for it now.