Will Tsunbi die in Manifesto Season 3? Colors Kaur “concerned”

Spoilers before manifesto Season 2 finale. The manifesto has not yet been renewed for Season 3, but if it does return, star Pervine Kaur tells the hustle that she is “worried” about Sunway’s character who might die. The final showed her character accidentally killing the Major (and yes, Kaur thinks the Major is really dead). Kaur thinks that this accidental murder put Sanvi in ​​a really vulnerable place. Add to that that she no longer experiences the conversations (which seems to be what saved Zeke) and Senabi is having a hard time next season.

“I’m definitely worried I might not have a job,” Kaur says with a laugh when asked if she fears Sanawi might die. “I’d worry about Senabi and I’m thinking about it.” Where’s her story going? “Kaur has some ideas for what might be next for Sunway, though they are her own guesses, as Jeff Reich may have.

“She’s in such a vulnerable position,” Kaur says of Sunway’s main space after accidentally poisoning the Major in a perverse attempt to squeeze information. “I would love to see her navigate it and rebuild herself in this situation.”

Giovanni Rupino / NBC

Senabi was isolated for much of the second season as she worked in her lab to get rid of the DNA anomaly that caused the passenger calls. She managed to get rid of her calls, and she believed this was the way to beat the date of death. But she seems to be wrong. Shout followed the calls to Tee, and he eventually survived his death date. Now that Snowy is staying out of the group and just killing someone, she’ll be even more isolated than before. Kaur says she wants Snowy to turn to someone for help, like Vance or Ben, but she doesn’t think Sunway will do so, because she’s inherently a “kind of loner.” Kaur suggested that Sanvoy’s Alex’s ex might be back in Season 3 to help her get through it. “If she was cooperating with someone, I would be so excited that she might join Alex. I can imagine it’s still someone in Sunway’s life that she can probably count on,” the actor says.

Fan theories about next season are already bubbling up after the finals, and Kaur is particularly interested in one I had. Because the Major mentioned that she was trying to kiss the DNA exception to infect people, maybe Saenabi could re-infect herself. That way she can bring back her calls and try to survive the date of death with the other 828 passengers. “It’s a great way to keep Sunway alive,” the actor says. “When we get off the phone, I’m going to hand over our main show Jeff (Reich) and say ‘Is this a possibility?’ … I think it’s a cool idea. “

Peter Kramer / NBC

In whatever happens to the program’s big mystery about what happened to the plane, Kaur has her own theory that they may be in virtual reality and none of that is real. Of course, the end cliff around the fisherman who found parts of the exploding ocean plane may make this theory less true. When asked what that big new discovery meant to the show, Kaur laughed. “I really have no idea,” she says, adding that Riek usually takes the mystery in completely different directions than the fans or even the suspects of the cast. According to Kaur, players tend to discover big twists chapter by episode, and none of them know the ending or the big reveal beforehand. “It does maintain a component of suspense and surprise, and as players there is definitely an advantage in that,” she says. “It keeps us on the scams, that’s for sure. It makes a lot of fun at work.”

If Snowy had been killed in Season 3, Kaur probably wouldn’t have known for a while. And although that means she won’t work, the character’s idea of ​​dying is pretty interesting for Kaur. “Man, what a shock it would be if Snavie really died and died,” the actor says. “Like, I’m also excited about this kind of response. If Saenabi (passed away) for not following the calls, it’s such a big result (for) the characters in the show.” She compared it to the shocking and unexpected death of Ned Stark in Season 1 of the Game of Thrones. “It sucks that you don’t see this character anymore … but it was so worth it in that moment of total shock,” she says, adding that she has mixed feelings about Sunway’s fate either way.

The fans would certainly be upset if Saanabi were to become the next casualty of the show, but it only helps a little knowing that Kaur wouldn’t be too broken into the matter if it had happened in the larger plot service. But, hey, maybe Reek will listen to the idea of ​​re-infecting and Senabi will live another season.