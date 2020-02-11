Will USWNT Christen Press be the star of the 2020 Olympics?

After a dominant performance in the CONCACAF playoffs, Christen Press is on its way to becoming an essential star at the next Olympic Games.

If you haven’t followed Christen Press’s career so far, now is the time to start. Not surprisingly, the USWNT moved away from CONCACAF Olympic qualifying as champions and Christen Press won the Ballon d’or.

Coach Andonovski tried different alignment combinations during the tournament as he tries to rebuild his 18-player squad for the 2020 Olympics. But it’s not as simple as cutting two players from the CONCACAF qualifying team with 20 players.

What happens if Alex Morgan returns to top form in time for the first game? Or players like Mallory Pugh who were part of the 2019 World Cup team come back to the photo?

All the players he has to choose are incredibly talented, but with his recent and past performances, Christen Press has made an argument not only for being on the Olympic list of 18 players, but also for being a regular starter and contributor dominant and powerful.

For those who have followed the career of the press, you know that she dominated at the time of Stanford University where she won the Hermann Trophy in 2010 as the best player in university football and finished with 71 goals and 41 assists. She continued to play professionally after university in the United States and Sweden, but has never really made a splash on the USWNT front until recent years.

This may be because despite his obvious talent and his desire to perform at the senior level, players such as Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were blocking the front row seats. It would be difficult for anyone to enter such a solid formation. But as the press said in the Los Angeles Times,

With a new year, a new coach, there are always more possibilities. I think I’m ready for anything that could be thrown away my way.

And with Abby Wambach retired and Rapinoe and Lloyd aging, Press found himself in a unique position, thanks to his prowess as an athlete and his intelligence on and off the field, to be next in a line of awesome players who have come to inspire a generation of young athletes.

After a particularly thrilling performance in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, Press released a goal barrage during the CONCACAF playoffs. She showed composure, speed and technical skill with 5 goals, including a chip above the goalkeeper and a curved beauty of the left foot.

Next: USWNT in good hands without Alex Morgan

She continues to become more polite and confident with each passing game, and her consistency on the field is exactly what the team needs to get to the Olympics. If she continues down this path, she will lead the front line of the USWNT as the most dangerous and formidable attacker of her formation.