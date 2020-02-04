Will Wade previews the Vanderbilt game on Wednesday

Baton Rouge – The 18th rankings of the LSU Tiger basketball team will compete against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Wednesday evening. The LSU has won ten games in a row and heads the conference 8-0 in the SEC as it approaches the midway point of the SEC season.

Wade met with the media on Monday afternoon and discussed the competition and the tigers’ approach over the course of the season.

Opening speech…

“After the Mississippi game, we should have been a lot better in the second half. We studied this as a team this morning and saw some areas where we need to improve. We are preparing to go to Vanderbilt and need a few good preparation days. They shoot a ton of threes, 46 percent of their league shots are threes. They also draw a lot of fouls; They draw the third most frequent fouls in the league and resemble Alabama in the sense that they shoot many threes and are able to reach the line and draw many fouls. They are also not very defensive and have some good qualities. They must be able to reach the free-throw line against them, be able to fight their threes while protecting them without soiling them. Newcomer (Dylan) Disu plays really well, and then Saben Lee is their top scorer. We played against him for a couple of years and he did a great job getting downhill and in color. (Scotty) Pippen Jr. plays well and is a shooter for her, Maxwell Evans and the big child, fifty, deep down (Ejike Obinna). Jordan Wright, who comes from Baton Rouge, falls off the bench for her, plays a bigger role and plays better. They play hard, they played very well midweek last week in Kentucky. They led Kentucky for most of the game until the last eight minutes. They play well and we need a few good preparation days, a good game plan, good sharpness and a full 40 minutes of play. “

What Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse brings to Vanderbilt …

“Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse did a great job. The first thing that pops out is that they play really hard, are very scratchy and I think their level of performance has been extremely constant throughout the year. It’s obvious that Aaron Neismith is down at the moment. It’s a first-round draft pick, which makes things a little more challenging. I thought Coach (Bryce) Drew did a great job the year before. I thought these guys were playing constantly and hard. I think they’re playing with an edge to them; You can see his NBA background. They freeze or push some side walls. You froze a trap that’s a lot of what the NBA teams are doing. It looks like he has hundreds of sets that are very good out of timeouts. He always has a few good sets to isolate or open anyone who is hot. They were 8-5 in the non-conference and did well when they had Neismith, but obviously it was hard to toboggan in the league. As I said before, their stake was great and they will win some games, but I just hope it won’t be against us on Wednesday. I don’t think it will be just one, I think they will win more than one because their stake level is constant, which is what they do well, and they will be nights where they do a few threes. Against Kentucky, it was almost 50 percent out of three, and if you shoot as often as they do, you will get the free points on the free throw line that you think are good. We have to be much better at our free throw tests, they seem to get one or two offensive setbacks from missed free throws per game. For me, that’s just effort and desire, and it shows their attention to detail and how Coach Stackhouse prepares them in every game. “

About the improvements of the LSU team in the past week …

“We were better, but we still have many areas in which we need to improve and we have to focus much more consistently on what we do.” Much more in line with our attention to detail, especially when it comes to defense and some of our exploration tasks. Some of the little things that go there. I think we have to have a lot of energy and effort. I thought we had to do it better. I thought we did this to start the game against Mississippi, but we couldn’t keep it up. These are areas that will bite us as we move forward. We have improved. Did we improve as much as I would like to have done, no. Not if we’re going to be a special team. Not if we want to be a dominant team. We are not where we need to be. We have to take another step in February and then another step in March. One of our players said it best and I think it’s true. He said, “I think we are heading in the right direction, but we are not peaking.” Well, we have to start tending a little bit more top. We have to start tending a little more than plateauing. ”

How much he tells the players …

“We’re not talking about that. We’re going to talk about each other. We’re doing the same preparation; we looked at it here recently. It’s a three-day season. Every game is a three-day season. We are preparing the same way. We’ll see each other today tomorrow on the same film. We did the same individual exercises this morning. We make the same film, the same exercise routine, the same everything this afternoon. We just stay with our routine and concentrate on ourselves. We will do it from there. We have our own routine and our own way of doing things, and you just focus on and limit yourself to it, and then we play the game. ”

About the importance of routines …

I am a linear thinker. The staff always laughs about it; You are like an airline pilot. They check everything before the game. You’ve all seen this playing card in my back pocket. Everything is handwritten. They all make fun of me. I could type it, it could type, but I like to write it. I draw every game the same. So I am wired. I think routine helps your players. It’s the same almost every day. We change it, it’s not like we do the same thing every day, but the basic structure is the same. I think familiarity makes people feel good and if they feel good they are better able to perform well and do their best. Ultimately, it’s about getting the best out of your boys. I tell them, I got it from the patriots. “If you come here, you will become us, we will not become you. If we become you, we will become sloppy and do things the way we want them to. No, you will do things the way we want them. I say not that our method is the best, but it has worked pretty well over a long period of time. We will do it somehow and incorporate it into the structure and hopefully your guys can succeed.

For players who have adopted routine …

“I’ll tell you one thing. I know you all love Marlon (Taylor). Marlon plays well because he finally got into the right routine. My routine. Sometimes it’s a fight with him every day. But he learns to concentrate better. he learns how to have routine … he did it so much better. It could be even better than what it is. But he did it so much better and it has him given the chance to succeed. I tell our boys all the time, just because you do everything we want there is no guarantee of success, but I can almost certainly guarantee that you will not succeed if You don’t do it that way or don’t have constant success. You may be successful every three or four games or five or six games, but you can’t succeed all four of five games or five of six games. I think routines have it helped a lot think routines helped Trendon Watford a lot. I think he got into a routine and I think it really helped him. Skylar (Mays) has helped a lot since we got here. I think we could go through the guys list. It’s basketball we’re talking about, but you have to have routine in life. You have to have discipline. We call it routine, but that’s just a nice word for self-discipline. You have to have this self-discipline. It is important for our boys and hopefully this is something they can continue with when they leave here. It is a skill that they have learned and that we have given them. “

Where Josh brings Leblanc to the table (moved from Georgetown in the middle of the year) …

“He’ll be so good, he’s better than I thought. He’s long, athletic, and maybe our best defender. He’s been helping our team since he got here because he’s part of our scout team, so everyone has to go harder. Emmitt (Williams) can’t just lie it down. It was huge to have him. We have to strain him a little, he has to balance his body a little and we have to teach him offensive skills. He does a great job of finishing and catching “But we’re about to change his shot and work on his ball handling. Speaking of routine, he has a forty-minute workout that he does every day, in addition to exercise, film, and some other things he did. He has one Lots of natural gifts, just god-given abilities, and we need to polish him up a little bit. He’ll be a phenomenal player for us. He may be the best defensive player we’ve ever seen, wa s affects distractions and blocked shots. He just shows up, so to speak, and you say, “Damn, you were on the screen and now blocking a shot.” If you look at his numbers in the Great East, he’s been phenomenal, so he’s going to have a huge impact on us next season. He influences this team. Caleb (Starks) redshirted for us and he got a lot better; I talked to him this morning after each session about how much better he got. Parker Edwards is getting stronger and better in shape; I think he’s a guy who can play a role for us like Marshall (Graves) does. Courtese (Cooper) is getting better and better, I feel comfortable putting him in a game now. These guys and (Josh) Leblanc make up our scout team and Leblanc gives these guys more confidence. He has raised the level of our scout team in practice. We had a great scout team last year, but we missed Will Reese, but these guys raised our level of training. Everything you do is important. The addition of Josh (Leblanc) to this mid-season group helped improve our level, and that’s probably why we managed to win a few because we get so much resistance in practice. Our guys understand that if you don’t do your best, if you don’t cut hard, if you don’t land hard on the rim, if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, your shot is going to have to be blocked now and won’t come with the same mistakes you got away with earlier in the year. When we were preparing for Alabama, Josh was doing an incredible job as Herb Jones. ”

If he has a childhood Memorial Gym story …

“Well, we had season tickets when we were growing up. We sat in 2L, row 10, so I’ve been there a couple of times. They call it Memorial Magic. I was there in 1993 when Vanderbilt last won the SEC. They went to Sweet 16 this year. I think they honored this team in their last home game against Florida. I think Vanderbilt was ranked in the 1920s, and Vanderbilt defeated LSU in three games when LSU with Coach Brown, Arkansas was ranked in the heyday of Nolan Richardson and Kentucky. I think Kentucky was No. 1 in the country, Arkansas was like the top 10. It was a three-game stretch in February. I was in all three games. I’ve been there a few times. It is a unique place, a very cool place, so it will be fun to go back there. Hopefully we can win. “

For potential players who peak early too …

“No, I think we all have more. We’ll talk about that today. I think we can all do a little more. I met with the staff this morning and told them:” We have to get even better. There are some things we can tidy up and improve on, and there are things our players can tidy up and improve on. The further you go here, the thinner and smaller the error rate becomes. You need to take advantage of yourself, make sure that you run your business and do everything in your power to give your team the best chance of performing well. “

In his team, which has self-discipline and plays on its standard of performance …

“We have our own standards in what we do. So we have to meet a number of standards whether we win or lose. You’ve probably seen us carry this board with stickers and all that stuff around. Maybe not. We drag the thing around on the plane and everywhere with us. I think our boys understand that everything is important. I tell them all the time: “If you want to be a championship program, you have to stand up like a champion, eat like a champion, sleep. Everything you do is important and every benefit you can get. “I think our boys have gotten better. Are you where we want them? Absolutely not. There is always room to be even better than you, but I think we have improved a lot and I think we are heading in a good direction. We only received two of the five standards against Alabama. We need to get three of the five guarantees you win. We only have two of the five teams, so we run even though we won, because if we play the best teams on our schedule, two of the five teams won’t and Alabama is a very, very good team and two of them are the five probably won’t make it if we go to Alabama. No matter who you play against, we can focus on Vanderbilt, but we have to focus on ourselves. If we can deal with the five things, we will win. If we can deal with three of the five, we will win. We once got five out of the five. Let us focus on doing what we have to do, deal with our things, play on our standards and we will win. “

How far is Charles Manning from returning?

“We’ll see. That’s a good question. We’re not actually going to drive him to Vanderbilt because we want to stay behind and he ran, he worked on a treadmill, he ran, he moved and shot a bit. We don’t necessarily have the underwater treadmill, everything we need at Vanderbilt to do rehab, and we don’t want him to miss a day and a half because he gets it three or four times a day, so we’re going to be a trainer here leave with him. We will work with him for the next two days. We hope it is sooner rather than later. I don’t want to set a schedule but I think the game could start in Missouri next Tuesday. I think that would be earliest and then anytime afterwards. Charles did phenomenal rehab work and showed up three or four times a day. Shawn (Eddy) and our medical team also did a great job and helped him move forward. “