Will Winning the Desert return for Season 2? Nothing regrets Ose

Most TV survival contests have an easily replicable goal that competitors face. The amazing race follows the pairs fighting to be the first to reach a final destination. Survival is pushing new groups into amazing but difficult localities, putting them together to see who will last long. Then there’s the new competition, Win The Wilderness: Alaska, which just wrapped its first season on BBC Two. For a unique format show, it’s not as easy to duplicate as other game plans. Which may leave fans wondering whether Win The Wilderness will return for Season 2?

The show follows six British couples who are contending for an outstanding prize: a three-story house in the depths of Alaska, over 100 miles away. The couples need to prove themselves to Dwayne and Reza Ossa, who own the home, by passing four tests – each designed to test their ability to break into the remote nature. So far BBC Two has given no official question about whether the program is being renewed. And it’s not like the US has another home for winners forever …

Some background stories about the Ose. Moving to the Claims Zone Center for Minchumina Landshore Lake in Alaska in 1985, the last American Dawn to sue and secure land under the Home Festival Act of 1862. For the next thirty years, he and his wife Renee lived off the grid, maintaining their home and land and raising a family on the mountain for its residents. . However, in 2019, health problems persuaded the couple to move to Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Since none of their now-grown children were able to take over the mansion, the couple contacted TwoFour media company about the possibility of a reality show continuing their legacy.

The six couples of Win The Wilderness were flown to Alaska, and immediately sought to set up their own shelters only on canvas sheets, ropes and little guidance. From there, couples were selected by Ose after each face-to-face visit test, where they made the shortlist for home ownership, or were flown back to the UK.

For their part, there is no remorse for the House. “It was a great life, but it had to end,” Duane told Redwood Falls Magazine. Renee added, “We just don’t want to see the place go down.”