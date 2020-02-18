[will-younger-is-bringing-his-spoken-word-tour-to-kingston-on-thames]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Discoverfor details of your information protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Will Youthful is embarking on his to start with ever spoken word tour in 2020.

The singer, actor and activist will converse to his fans across the United kingdom about his lifetime and ordeals.

This includes a evening at the Rose Theatre in Kingston Upon Thames on Oct four.

The autumn tour follows up the release of his debut guide ‘To Be A Homosexual Man’, which will be produced in Might.

Will claims: “I am genuinely searching forward to this. It’ll be a funny present and I am going to be conversing about my vocation as very well as looking at psychological well being, homosexual legal rights and considerably, a great deal far more.”

His career introduced on Pop Idol in 2001 with his profitable song even now keeping the British file for the speediest-providing one by a male pop artist at any time.

He’s considering the fact that absent on to sell far more than 8 million documents, attain 4 variety just one albums, acquire two BRIT Awards and launch hits which includes ‘Leave Proper Now’ and ‘Jealousy’.

His forthcoming debut e-book discusses homosexual disgrace, revealing the affect it had on his personal daily life, how he realized to offer with it, and how he can now truthfully say he is homosexual and joyful and featuring priceless realistic suggestions on conquering the tough troubles far too generally confronted inside of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

It will be launched on Might 14 and is out there to pre-purchase from Amazon right here.

You can discover out how to get tickets for the tour down below.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 10am on Friday February 21 by means of willyoung.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at £25 / £45 / £75

Tour dates

September 12 – Worthing Pavilion

September 15 – Cheltenham Town Corridor

September 17 – Bristol St George’s

September 20 – Chester Storyhouse

September 23 – Lincoln New Theatre Royal

September 26 – Yarm Princess Alexandra Auditorium

October one – Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Oct 4 – Kingston On Thames Rose Theatre

October seven – Shrewsbury Theatre Severn