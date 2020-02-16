[william-and-bentley-have-a-blast-enjoying-costume-up-on-“the-return-of-superman”]

William and Bentley dressed up as lovely princesses on “The Return of Superman”!

On the February 16 episode of the KBS truth present, the Hammington trio headed to a garments retail outlet that turned out to be entire of children’s dresses. Sam stunned the boys by describing, “We’re here to invest in outfits for a more youthful girl.”

Bentley remodeled into Snow White, donning a black wig and a sky blue gown. He amazed everyone with his exquisite visual appeal, and his brother William even commented, “He’s definitely fairly. Like a princess.”

William then dressed up in a long blond wig and a yellow gown. Sam Hammington exclaimed, “I thought you were my daughter. I feel you would’ve been really sweet if you have been.” Following striving on his to start with gown, Bentley could not get sufficient, and he finished up striving on a vast wide range of enjoyment outfits.

Following getting some garments, Sam compensated a take a look at to Han Seok Jun, who experienced previously asked him for help looking after his child. He then uncovered that the clothing were a reward for Han Seok Jun’s daughter Sa Bin. As soon as William saw her, he adorably commented, “She’s so very and adorable.”

