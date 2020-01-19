They were the Fab Four – Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and his younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – and the world was at their feet. Now this relationship is in ruins as the two couples go radically separate ways. William and Kate are on the traditional royal road that ultimately leads to the throne, while Harry and Meghan have made a detour after retiring as high-ranking kings. It is a situation that once seemed impossible to the two brothers and their wives and that will radically change their future.

“I’ve had my arm around my brother all my life and I can’t anymore. We’re separate units,” William told a friend after the Harry and Meghan announcement, according to an article by Roya Nikkhah from The Times “I’m sad about it. All we can do and all I can do is support them and hope that the time will come when we will all sing on the same page. I want everyone to play on the team. “

The relationship has been tense for months. Harry felt that his brother and sister-in-law gave Meghan no chance, while William expressed concerns about Harry’s rudeness, especially towards employees, and that his personality had changed. When Archie was born, the brothers hardly spoke to each other. Then came the intimate revelations of the Sussexes in a documentary last fall when Harry confirmed the break and said, “We are brothers; we are different ways. We don’t see each other as often as before.” He admitted , “As brothers you have good days, you have bad days.”

Now William is supposed to be cooking at Harry’s decision to go public with the split. Although Harry arrived early to the family reunion in Sandringham to discuss the future of the Sussexes, his older brother drove to the country house and past a phalanx of media cars only 15 minutes before the scheduled date.

It’s not hard to understand why William is so hurt by Harry’s and Meghan’s actions. He and his family are directly affected. William and Kate are now the only working kings of their generation. As Harry and Meghan embark on an adventure, William and Kate face the end of their idyllic life as parents of young children who are able to use a royal workers’ stable to create a part-time schedule. At least compared to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

While Charles completed nearly 550 engagements last year and Camilla about 225, William completed over 215, while Kate about 120. Harry and Meghan accounted for 17 percent of the total workload in Wales. Now William and Kate have to do some of this work.

If that weren’t enough, most of the 15 full-time kings are senior citizens. If Charles’ plan to reduce the royal family to the Welsh family full-time is realized, Meghan and Harry’s absence will create a huge hole. Currently, Charles and Camilla, along with William and Kate, have taken over a third of the 3,400 commitments made in 2019, with Charles accounting for half of that total in Wales.

The cambridges can access the dates and calendar and see when they have few other royals to reduce their heavy workload. This year, Prince Andrew and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, are the only full-time kings besides William and Kate to sit on the bench because of his scandalous friendship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince William and Harry were always close. At the age of only 27 months, the siblings went to the same schools and only went their separate ways when William went to university, while Harry went straight to the military for a 10-year career that included two tours in Afghanistan. But even then, their paths crossed when William joined the armed forces as a search and rescue helicopter pilot while Harry became an Apache attack helicopter pilot. Together they founded a non-profit foundation, played polo and always lived close together.

But they separated time and marriage. In 2011, William married Kate Middleton. While they were the three Musketeers for a time and made common commitments specifically for their youth and mental health, the arrivals of George, Charlotte, and Louis meant that William and Kate increasingly focused on their parental responsibilities and became more important to tours and Commitments that fit her future as king and queen.

When Harry fell in love with the actress Meghan Markle living in Toronto, the world was happy. He finally had a partner in life, just like his big brother. 25 months since they announced their engagement, their lives as full-time kings are over. And their relationship with the Cambridges is in ruins, maybe irrevocable.

As decisions regarding Harry’s and Meghan’s future are made, the royal show must go on. On January 14, Prince William held an investigation at Buckingham Palace on behalf of his grandmother, the queen. Then he and Kate spent the day in Bradford, Northern England, “attending a number of projects that support the community and promote cohesion in one of the UK’s most diverse cities,” the royal press release said. The show continues.

