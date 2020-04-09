William and wife Kate surprised children at the school with a video call

LONDON – Prince William and his wife Kate surprise children at a school with a video-call to offer thanks to their parents who are key workers who keep the country running during the coronavirus epidemic. .

Schools closed for most children three weeks ago to prevent the spread of the virus but are still open to caring for the children of people working in hospitals for the National Health Service (NHS) and other major sectors.

Having a picture to show the royal couple, one of the children said it was a painting of his mother working for the NHS.

“You should be proud of her, they are doing an amazing job, all NHS workers,” Kate told the boy at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, north England.

In the United Kingdom in the third week of the lock-up, the royal family is finding ways to rally people in Britain, including William’s father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, who himself has recovered from COVID -19, opened a new hospital last week via video link.

Queen Elizabeth, William’s grandmother, made a rare talk on television on Sunday, saying the coronavirus outbreak could have been overcome if people remained stable in the face of lockout and self-isolation.

William and Kate joked with children and staff, all wearing earplugs to celebrate Easter, saying they wished they had the same headware, as they thanked the staff who cared for the children. for their hard work.

“We just want to say a big thank you to you guys and well done and make it all go,” said William. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)