William becomes a successful Playdate fan with Pengsoo on “The Return of Superman”

William and Bentley met their favorite character in “The Return of Superman”!

In the January 12 episode of KBS reality TV, the boys from Hammington started their day dressed up as penguins. Sam Hammington explained, “This penguin (Pengsoo) character is really popular these days. The children are completely in love with him and could even go soon (to Pengsoo’s home) to the North Pole. “

Pengsoo is a mega-popular character created by the Korean educational television channel EBS, and he appears in videos on his YouTube channel “Giant Peng TV”. The character’s popularity exploded last year, and Pengsoo recently attended many year-end awards ceremonies and events, including the famous New Years ceremony in Seoul.

During the show, William walked around the house pretending to be a penguin and told his father that he had to eat cold food to adjust to his new animal character. He asked for tuna, which is known to be Pengsoo’s favorite food, and shared his meal with Bentley.

The trio then went to a toboggan run and played in the snow. William said, “Dad, I want to see Pengsoo,” and the popular penguin character surprised the boys by sliding down and appearing before their eyes.

William started laughing and walked excitedly towards Pengsoo. Bentley, however, burst into tears after seeing the tall penguin figure, who is 210 centimeters tall (about 6 feet 11 inches), in real life. Pengsoo fell to his knees dramatically at Bentley’s reaction and also started to cry. Seeing this, Bentley suddenly stopped crying and looked at the character in confusion.

William suggested a snow fight, and he and Pengsoo clashed to see who could make the biggest snowball. William made a big snowball and Pengsoo fell to the ground just after making one too. William kindly asked Pengsoo if he was okay and shared an endless laugh with his favorite character.

Pengsoo then asked his manager for a big snowball, and William followed suit by asking his father for a “big Hulk-like snowball”. Pengsoo called his manager again, who brought him a gigantic snowball that was even bigger than William’s. However, he immediately lost ground and fell on his face. When he told William that he had snow in his eyes, William blew him gently in the eyes to help him feel better.

During this time, Bentley kept his distance from Pengsoo, which scared him in real life. Pengsoo then surprised the brothers with special gifts, which turned out to be Pengsoo hats. Since Bentley was still afraid of Pengsoo, Sam Hammington put on his hat and William adorably showed off his new headgear.

Later in the episode, Pengsoo suddenly turned to the camera and said, “Wait a minute, he’s someone I know.” Legend has it that Pengsoo spotted the cameraman, who was filming for “Pengsoo TV” as well as “The Return”. from Superman. Pengsoo joked, “Why are you here?” Are you a traitor? But Sam Hammington explained that the cameraman was the one who made this Pengsoo-Hammington encounter possible.

William and Pengsoo then continued their meeting by climbing the toboggan run and creating unforgettable memories together.

