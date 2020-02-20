[william-brent-bell-to-direct-orphan-prequel-esther]

William Brent Bell to immediate Orphan prequel Esther

William Brent Bell, director of The Satan Within, The Boy, and Brahms: The Boy II, will helm the Orphan prequel Esther for eOne, in accordance to Deadline. The script was published by David Coggeshall (Watch Above Me, PREY).

Associated: Brahms: The Boy 2 Clip: Enjoy Date Goes Terribly Mistaken

In Esther, Lena Klammer orchestrates a amazing escape from a Russian psychiatric facility and travels to The us by impersonating the missing daughter of a rich relatives. But Lena’s new lifestyle as “Esther” arrives with an unpredicted wrinkle and pits her in opposition to a mother who will guard her family at any price.

Dim Castle Entertainment’s Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, and Ethan Erwin will create alongside with James Tomlinson. David Leslie Johnson will govt make. Jen Gorton and Josie Liang will oversee the job for eOne.

The first Orphan movie follows a partner and spouse who in the wake of dropping their baby, adopt a 9-year-aged woman who is not nearly as harmless as she claims to be. The Warner Bros./Dim Castle horror film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starred Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard, and Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther.

Similar: Brahms: The Boy two Nationwide Make a Pal Working day Trailer

Bell’s sequel to The Boy will hit theaters tomorrow. The filmmaker is now in put up-manufacturing on Separation, a Brooklyn-established supernatural thriller starring Emmy nominee Rupert Mate (Homeland) and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox (Succession, Nuremberg).