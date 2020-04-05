William Can Be Called By Paranormal Games For example “Superman Returns”

William and Bentley recently discovered a mysterious doll!

In the April 5 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Return of Superman,” William went on to organize a huge toy collection. After taking so many of her toys to the recycling center, she could not clear the way quickly, so she was still playing around.

Contrary to Bentley, who liked everything he saw, the only toy that caught William’s eye was a baby doll.

Seeing the doll, William said, “It keeps looking at me. I like it.” Looking at the price of 1,200 won (about $ 1), William announces that the doll has the same name as him, because “one-two-zero” in Korean it is pronounced the same as “William” (and the price is written as W1,200).

William insisted that it was fate, so he bought a doll to take home, then added it to his collection before going to bed.

However, when he wakes up, he realizes that the lion that was next to him is falling.

William immediately met his father and said, “There was a scary scene. While I was sleeping, the baby doll was kicked on the table by the feet.” When her father confessed that she had been dreaming, William decided to forget the incident. Before eating his rice ball with his older brother, he took it to his room where he was given a new doll.

However, when he returned to his room, he heard a mysterious chewing sound before realizing that the rice balls left by the doll were gone.

Surprised, William worried loudly that the puppies would eat other toys, and even bought them at the kitchen table before hurrying to tell his father what had happened.

When he returned to the kitchen, William saw a doll covered in red. Spooked, he announced, “This won’t do. You have to get out of my house,” before leaving the doll outside the front door.

He then returns to his bedroom to pass over the remaining dolls, thinking that he is also afraid of the mysterious doll.

However, upon hearing Bentley talking, William came out of the room and was surprised to find his sister playing with the doll again.

Fortunately, the mysteries of desire prove a great misunderstanding. The lion pup has been defeated by Bentley, who tried to hide his snack in the room during William’s sleep. Bone balls are also not eaten by Bentley, who has used ketchup on food and dolls.

Then, after William had left the doll outside, his father had gone outside to retrieve some packages. To see the puppets left, he had brought them back to the boys to play with.

