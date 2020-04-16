William Dafoe Goofing on Dock Oak Spider-Man 2 Set? Delightful

We can all agree on one thing: the screen time behind Spider-Man 2 seems like a joyous occasion. Over the years, we’ve been back on film footage and now, back to Spider-Man 2, everyone inside.

Suddenly, a video was released of Will Dafoe stealing Alfred Molina’s job straight from under him on his movie set, and in truth, what a fun turn out to be.

This video by Willem Dafoe on the set of Spider-Man 2 convinced me that even more movies should have his Dock Tantplays pic.twitter.com/sNxddt9EoR

– Nick Usen (@Nicusen) Apr 15, 2020

I do not really know why or how it came about, but I am happy to present it. Alfred Molina and Willem watching Dafoe have fun on a set? I used to watch this movie every single day of my life, but it showed the fact that at home, the sets just seemed fun. Not only was it there, but you know, we were reminded that Alfred Molina sang a song on Fiddler on the Roof long before starring in Tevez.

The guy behind the scenes in this photo looks so much fun to watch pic.twitter.com/d8NA0WwjFT

– Federal Dick and Ball Inspector (@onionbuthenary) April 15, 2020

Most of the answers were simply to make William Dafoe a joke, because frankly, we all love to see William Dafoe. Why? We never know. It’s just one of those things.

pic.twitter.com/M9M0mg9azr

– Meg Shields (@TheWorston) April 15, 2020

The lighthouse was actually a soft reboot pic.twitter.com/dJscD2PpOX

– Austin Ross (@ Austinteros) Apr 15, 2020

Dafoe and Molina, the two kids who barely ever seem to swing

– D-Cameron of Boccaccio (@small_jahan) April 15, 2020

Pic.twitter.com/I4DcDSFcNR “This MFT is about to get my job”

– Max (@SafronPappy) Apr 15, 2020

Did I accept Norman Osborne and Doc Oak as the same person? Usually not, they are two different characters, but I will try to play William Dafoe in both characters. Just for my heart and soul. (In fact, I can’t even joke Al I love Alfred Molina so much))

(Via comicbook.com, Image: Sony Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags translate) Allard Molina (T) Spider-Man 2 (T) William Dafoe