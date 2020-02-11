William & Kate are said to have gone on an Australian tour after the Bushfire summer

Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to Australia later this year to support bushfire-affected communities. They have come down under for the first time since 2014.

Nine newspapers, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age, report negotiations between Kensington Palace and the Prime Minister Scott Morrison have been going on for weeks, and the Prime Minister will issue a formal invitation later this week.

During the tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Australia’s coastal cities and spur more international financial support to help bushfire-hit communities get back on their feet.

“We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the forest fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia,” the couple said in a statement in January.

“Our thoughts and prayers are addressed to all people and communities affected by this devastating event. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives and to the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others. “

“We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened by the forest fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife in much of Australia.

Our thoughts and prayers are addressed to all people and communities affected by this devastating event. “

– Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 4, 2020

It is believed that members of the royal family did not want to pay a visit earlier in the year due to concerns about firefighting efforts. After the official extinction of several major fires, however, the lengthy clean-up work and reconstruction are considered.

The last time Kate and Wills visited us was in 2014 and the couple brought a baby Prince George, This time it’s not clear whether 6-year-old George and his slightly less important siblings Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 2 – will make the trip.

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm that the negotiations for the trip have been completed.

It will also be Prince Williams’ fifth trip to Australia. Aside from the 2014 trip, he last visited Australia in 2011 after the devastating floods in Queensland. And if the recent trip of the recently royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is something to go where the royal couple go, crowds and crowds are sure to follow.

Image:

Getty Images