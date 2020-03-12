William L. Fox – KXLY

William “Bill” Lavern Fox, 80

William “Bill” Lavern Fox, 80, of Silverton, Idaho, handed absent March 4, 2020 at the Excellent Samaritan Modern society- Silver Wooden Village of Silverton. He was born January 27, 1940 in Glendale, California Bill was the son of William Joseph and Katherine (Bomgartner) Fox.

Bill attended and acquired a bachelor’s diploma in respiratory treatment from the Mount San Antonio Higher education of Walnut, California.

Monthly bill had labored in crisis and intensive treatment models in respiratory treatment in various hospitals in California.

Invoice loved and appreciated fishing, developing musical instruments by hand- dulcimers, guitars, and violins. He was also a silver smith, a tooler and an artist of drawing.

Monthly bill is survived by a few little ones Christine “Chrissy” Loretta Hoshaw of Wallace, Idaho, Sean Kenny Fox of Kent, Washington and Jeri Katherine Wengert of Stockton, California eleven grandchildren, three fantastic-grandchildren various nieces and nephews. Monthly bill was preceded in dying by his parents, two sisters and one brother.

Memorial Companies will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M., at the Superior Samaritan Culture- Silver Wooden Village Chapel of Silverton with Rev. Art Fleming officiating.

The relatives implies that memorials may possibly be built to the Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You might share your recollections of Bill and sign his visitor e-book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL Services & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.