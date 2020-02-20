[william-shatner-is-all-set-for-the-new-bts-album]

(Getty Illustrations or photos)

William Shatner is a prolific tweeter, but his most up-to-date string of tweets has thrilled a single of the most loyal fanbases on the net. The Star Trek star took to Twitter this early morning to request about BTS, the Korean pop group and globally phenomenon, and their new album, Map of the Soul: seven. The group’s focused and passionate fanbase makes sure that the most current happenings with the band dominate the Twitter trending portion, which is most likely what drew Shatner’s notice — although this is not his first conversation with the band.

“So has the new BTS album dropped? Is Twitter about to shut down?” Shatner wrote, incorporating a sly emoji. Lovers instructed the actor that the album isn’t established to launch right up until tomorrow morning and requested him if he was ready for Map of the Soul: seven.

“Is everyone ever all set?” the actor joked. Although he admitted he won’t be awake for the album’s early early morning release, he nevertheless promised to hear to the K-pop album. “I’ll be sleeping when it drops but I will test it out when I get up,” he told a enthusiast.

William Shatner is by now acquainted with BTS

The actor previously engaged with the team previous August, when followers bombarded him with calls to desire BTS member Jungkook a delighted birthday following Shatner asked why Twitter had crashed. In accordance to the fans, they routinely crack platforms because of to the dimension and passion of the fanbase. Shatner ultimately wished the singer a pleased birthday, although he was nevertheless skeptical that the BTS military experienced induced the platform to go down.

The actor has his individual audio as effectively. He most not long ago unveiled Shatner Claus in 2018, a Christmas collaboration with stars from all genres. Iggy Pop, Judy Collins, Brad Paisley, and Henry Collins are just a couple of the characteristics on the album. Even though a BTS and William Shatner collaboration most most likely isn’t in the is effective, it’s always great to see just one of the most respected figures from the prior period giving credit to the new wave of stars.