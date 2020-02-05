William Tyrrell may have been killed in an accident, the court hears

NSW homicide detective Gary Jubelin suggested a retiree may have killed toddler William Tyrrell in an accident and used two strangers to “get rid of the body” for hours, a court heard.

During a conversation that was allegedly recorded illegally, Jubelin told Paul Savage that he might have accidentally run over the little boy.

The 57-year-old celebrated not guilty of having illegally recorded four conversations with Mr. Savage about the three-year-old’s disappearance from a house in Kendall in September 2014.

Mr. Savage lived across from William and was among hundreds of prospects.

William Tyrrell disappeared in September 2014. (NSW Police)

A recording in which Jubelin talks about the possibility that William was killed in an accident was played on Wednesday in Sydney’s Downing Center.

Jubelin made the video when he visited Mr. Savage and his daughter in Kendall in May 2018.

After explaining that Mr. Savage’s version of the events “was incorrect,” Jubelin said he was “concerned that you had lost touch with reality.”

“You’re twisting things,” said Mr. Savage in the recording.

Jubelin replied, “I’m not twisting anything. I’m trying to solve it and find out what happened to William.”

Jubelin rejected Mr. Savage’s report that he had searched for William and then drunk a cup of tea, saying that the widower was the “only person” whose movements could not be accounted for in the two hours after Wilhelm’s disappearance.

Former NSW detective Gary Jubelin suspected that William could have been killed in an accident. (Bianca De Marchi / AAP)

“Your behavior at the time is really, really worrying,” said Jubelin.

When Mr. Savage asked what he could have done in the two hours, Jubelin said, “Get rid of the body.”

“Nonsense,” replied Mr. Savage.

Jubelin later stated that he thought Mr. Savage might have accidentally hit the boy because it was known that William was looking for his father’s car.

“He is very excited to see his father, you move your car and there was an accident, people understand that,” said the detective inspector at the time.

Jubelin raised the death of Matthew Leveson in 2008, whose friend Michael Atkins was accused of murder, but who admitted a decade later to have disposed of Mr. Leveson’s body.

A coroner made an open finding, but Jubelin told Mr. Savage that he believed Mr. Leveson had died from a drug overdose.

“(Michael) was a broken man because of that,” he said of the cover-up.

Throughout the recording, Mr. Savage denied any involvement in William’s disappearance or that he was mentally uncomfortable.

The court was also shown footage from a police interview on Wednesday in which Jubelin accused Mr. Savage of lying when he found evidence that had been planted by the police.

Jubelin interviewed Paul Savage. (AAP)

A Spider-Man suit, similar to the one that William was wearing when he was missing, was brought to nearby bushland in July 2017.

It was recorded undercover that Mr. Savage stopped shortly afterwards near the place. He reported the costume to the police on the second day.

“You were involved in what happened to William … and you didn’t know how to deal with it,” said Jubelin during a police interview in August 2017.

Mr. Savage replied, “Garbage.”

The only other person in the room who was during the police interview, Jubelin later said she didn’t think Mr. Savage was responsible for William’s disappearance.

“Mr. Jubelin didn’t agree with me,” Detective Sergeant Laura Beacroft told the court Wednesday.

After accompanying the widower on a tour of the area in September 2017, the officer reiterated her previous position with Jubelin.

“I just didn’t think he was responsible,” she said.

The prosecutor accused Jubelin of being a commissioner when he left the squad in 2019 and made four records that Mr. Savage was not under surveillance orders.

Nobody was charged with Wilhelm’s disappearance.