According to a court in Sydney, a hearing aid has detected a person interested in the disappearance of toddler William Tyrrell and telling his late wife to “make sure you don’t tell anyone that they are after me”.

Paul Savage, the widower of Kendall, lived across the street from the house on the Middle North Coast, where the three-year-old was missing in 2014. He was one of several people who underwent extensive investigation by investigators.

An investigator, former crime commissioner Gary Jubelin, denied allegations beyond the guarantee of listening devices and illegally recorded four conversations with Mr. Savage in 2017 and 2018. Mr. Jubelin says the records are legal.

Kendall’s Paul Savage told William Tyrrell’s disappearance investigation that his memory had deteriorated over the past five years. (AAP)

During the trial, Jubelin’s lawyer read a transcript from the devices planted in Mr. Savage’s house.

It has been claimed that Mr. Savage is talking to his wife Heather, who died of cancer in April 2015.

“Make sure you don’t tell anyone about it, darling … they’re after me, darling, they’re right after me,” said Mr. Savage, Margaret Cunneen SC, to Sydney’s Downing Center District Court Thursday.

The 75-year-old Savage denies any involvement in Wilhelm’s disappearance.

He told William’s coronary exam in 2019 that he always did everything he could to tell the police what he remembered, including attending interviews and meetings when detectives arrived at his home unannounced.

William Tyrrell disappeared without a trace in front of his nurse’s house. (Supplied) (supplied)

Jubeline’s hearing was informed that arrest warrants for listening devices and telephone surveillance were issued by Mr. Savage from time to time.

A former colleague of Jubelin told the court Thursday that she didn’t think Mr. Savage was responsible for the disappearance.

“I couldn’t prove it beyond doubt,” said Detective Sergeant Laura Beacroft.

“There were a couple of different things that made that clear to me (but) there was nothing specific that Mr. Savage could get in or out of.”

Two of Jubelin’s allegedly illegal recordings concerned conversations with Mr. Savage in May 2018.

Detective Sergeant Laura Beacroft informed the court that she learned of these records shortly after the second shot.

Former NSW detective Gary Jubelin is under investigation for allegations that he illegally conducted four interviews with Mr. Savage in 2017 and 2018. (AAP)

In cross-examination, she said Jubelin had told her about the records that they were “no secret” and most Tyrrell officers knew about them.

She also agreed that even if listening devices were hidden in the house, it would be difficult for her to record entire conversations that were held at the front door.

In the first May recording, Jubelin suggested that Mr. Savage or his wife might have accidentally killed the three-year-old boy.

In the second, which was taken up the next day, the widower said he did not want to speak to the officer.

“A three year old has disappeared and you don’t want to help?” Jubelin said on Mr. Savage’s front door.

“I beg your pardon, I’ve helped you in every way possible,” Savage replied.

Both then accused each other of sometimes being untrue during the investigation.

“You are the one who pushed me away, I took you through my house … you just want to be kidding me,” said Mr. Savage.

“You told me to plead guilty.”

Jubelin, who left the squad in 2019, denied ever accusing Mr. Savage of pleading guilty.

Nobody was charged with Wilhelm’s disappearance.