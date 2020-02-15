[williams,-smith-guide-the-way-as-cambridge-clinches-the-dcl-substantial-boys-basketball-title]

Leon Williams’ dunk as the clock ticked down allowed the celebration to start out.

Williams and Khai Smith every single scored 25 points as Cambridge defeated Newton South, 80-68, to assert the DCL Huge Division crown on Friday evening at Newton South Significant Faculty.

Williams (25 details, 10 rebounds), Smith (25 factors, 13 rebounds), and Solomon Hearn (15 factors, 10 rebounds) all posted double-doubles as the Falcons doubled up the Lions on the boards, 44-22. The Falcons regularly transformed second likelihood possibilities turning 15 offensive rebounds into 20 points.

“At this phase of the year, when you are into February, you want to make certain you are ready and executing all the matters you will need to do to be productive,” Cambridge coach Lance Dottin said.

The sport proved to be a much cry from the initial matchup between the two teams when Newton South mustered a 50-44 victory.

The Falcons (14-four, seven-one) grabbed handle early applying its physicality at the guard placement and dimension down lower to suffocate the Lions offense. Around the first 8 minutes of participate in the Falcons permitted just a pair of Newton South industry targets en route to an 18-five guide following one.

The Lions (13-6, six-two) chipped absent in the second quarter with Max Aicardi (29 factors) knocking down 3 treys to pull Newton South back again inside 4. Williams, nevertheless, knocked down a three-pointer as the clock ran down to prolong Cambridge’s direct to 37-28 at the split.

“We ended up able to get on the boards and operate, which was awesome,” Dottin mentioned. “Khai Smith is a variation-maker. He takes up place which permits him and other folks to get in rebounding place.”

The Falcons pulled away for great to get started the second 50 percent. Smith scored six factors inside of, Peter Loutzenhiser hit a corner a few, and Williams went coast-to-coast to put Cambridge up 51-32 and finish hopes of a Lions comeback.