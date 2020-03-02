williamson-county-college-bus-involved-in-early-morning-crash-in-arrington-no-children-on-board

Shut

A Williamson County School District bus was involved in a crash near Arrington on Monday early morning, according to police.

No children had been on board the bus, in accordance to Franklin Law enforcement Department spokesperson Lt. Charles Warner.

On Monday morning, Arrington Fireplace and Rescue and Williamson Hearth and Rescue have been dispatched to a motor motor vehicle crash involving a university bus and an additional vehicle with feasible entrapment, in accordance to the Arrington Fire and Rescue Fb page.

Crews found two vehicles off the roadway with a person person trapped in a white 4-wheel push car or truck.

Very first responders has to get rid of the doorway to free of charge the particular person from the white car.

In accordance to WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong, the specific instruction bus driver involved in the crash had not picked up any young children but was on the way to decide up a educating assistant, who accompanies small children on the bus route.

The bus driver seemed to be Okay, in accordance to Birdsong.

