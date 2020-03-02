williamson-county-commissioner-dwight-jones-waives-first-physical-appearance-in-domestic-assault-scenario

Emily R. West and Kerri Bartlett, Nashville Tennessean Revealed 11: 05 a.m. CT March 2, 2020 | Up to date 11: 08 a.m. CT March two, 2020

Williamson County Commissioner Dwight “Bubba” Jones waived his first visual appearance final 7 days in Fairview Municipal Court on prices associated to an alleged domestic assault.

Jones is billed with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call in January. He was arrested Jan. 17 and taken to the Williamson County jail, the place he was later bonded out. Jones’ next scheduled courtroom date is now March 27, according to court docket clerks.

According to an incident report from the Fairview Law enforcement Division, Jones and a woman received into an argument at a residence and the woman instructed police Jones “struck her in the confront employing his hand causing her to tumble to the floor.” She also advised police that as she started to contact 911, Jones “picked up some lit candles that have been on a dresser and began throwing them towards the wall.”

Law enforcement observed what appeared to be wax and damaged glass in the bed room, in accordance to the report. The woman advised police Jones then tried to just take a cellphone from her hand, positioned his overall body on leading of hers and “advised her he would burn the residence down with her inside of.”

Jones commenced his third expression on the commission in 2018. He’s a member of the public security committee, which was one of his marketing campaign tenants in the past election cycle. He is also section of the steering, expenditure and audit committees as they are desired during the calendar year.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Business office, which covers Williamson County, has recused itself, according to District Legal professional Kim Helper. The DA’s place of work in Rutherford County is now overseeing the scenario.

No county commissioners have built any remark about his demand or the courtroom proceedings.

