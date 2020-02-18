[williamson-county-school-board-approves-$18-million-for-new-college-or-university-grove-faculty]

Close

The Williamson County Board of Schooling accredited on Monday $18 million, the very first portion of resources, to make the district’s future new elementary university in the Triune location in eastern Williamson County.

“We just opened a new elementary university and this is the next just one on our Five Yr Funds System,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden claimed.

The district just opened Creekside Elementary on Jan. 22 on Gosey Hill Lane in Franklin to relieve overcrowded Oak Watch and Thompson’s Station elementary universities.

A new elementary university in the japanese aspect of the county would relieve College Grove Elementary, which is reaching capacity, and potentially Trinity Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary in Nolensville, which arrived at potential in 3 a long time, and Thompson’s Station Elementary, which achieved capacity in just one particular year and just preserve escalating.

In accordance to Golden, the faculty district is currently vetting a plot of land for the proposed elementary school in the Triune spot (with a proposed College Grove tackle) shut to Freeway 96 and Nolensville Road interchange. The land is being surveyed to decide if a college is feasible at the area.

With roughly one,200 new college students coming into the district for each yr, Golden stated at minimum 1 new university is necessary per 12 months to retain up with progress.

8 new faculty properties are projected to be constructed over the following six several years, in accordance to the WCS Five Yr Capital Prepare, which the faculty board handed in November.

The authorized $18 million would fund structure, development and resources to equip the elementary school. The building’s style and design would reflect other elementary colleges a short while ago developed, this kind of as Creekside Elementary and Jordan Elementary in Brentwood.

The believed total cost for the University Grove project is $28 million. The projected completion date is fall 2021.

The Williamson County Board of Commissioners, the school district’s funding overall body, will forged a last vote on the funding resolution for the new college at its up coming monthly conference on March nine.

The volume would have to have a bond issuance by the county fee.

