Willian claims to enjoy on for Chelsea even if coronavirus crisis implies his deal expires in advance of the Leading League season ends

Chelsea forward Willian has promised to be loyal to the club and preserve actively playing even if his agreement expires before the season finishes.

The Blues could be without having many vital players if they fall short to concur refreshing conditions and the 2019/20 campaign extends into July due to the coronavirus crisis.

Willian’s contract at Chelsea expires on June 30

English soccer has been more suspended until the end of April and the FA has agreed to lengthen the time ‘indefinitely’ in order to full the fixture listing.

That signifies gamers with contracts jogging till June 30 – such as Willian, Pedro, and Olivier Giroud – could come to be free of charge agents ahead of the time draws to a close.

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Barcelona are all prepared to pounce if Willian results in being offered on a cost-free transfer this summer months.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has designed it obvious the club are desperate to preserve the winger – but they are nevertheless to table the a few-yr extension the 31-12 months-aged needs.

Even so, Willian insists he will continue to be faithful to Chelsea even if his contract comes to an conclusion, in order to repay the club for seven good several years.

“My contract definitely finishes I believe in July,” stated Willian.

“If I experienced to engage in on these dates, in these months, I believe it would be no issue for me to end the league in a way which would be faithful to the club, as they constantly were with me, irrespective of a signed paper.”

Requested no matter whether he will continue to be at Chelsea beyond this summertime, Willian advised Brazilian Tv set station Esporte Interativo: “It’s clear that this is not a certainty, we never know what can happen.

“But without a question, as usually, I will generally be completely ready to give the best to my club no matter of my agreement circumstance.”