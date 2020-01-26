Willie Cauley-Stein signs with Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks have completed an exchange to purchase the Willie Cauley-Stein center of Golden State for a second round pick this year.

The Mavericks needed help on their front line after the Dwight Powell start center broke its right Achilles tendon and closed its season.

The Warriors get the second round selection from Utah. Dallas acquired that selection last year in a concept day exchange with Detroit.

To house Cauley-Stein, the Mavericks resigned from Justin Patton, who was taken over Friday in an exchange with Oklahoma City, the same day that Dallas agreed to the Golden State deal.

Cauley-Stein missed the entire training camp and practice games due to a left foot injury. He averages 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.22 team leader blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He scored 17 times in double digits.

The No. 6 pick in 2015, Cauley-Stein took an average of 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.

Dwight Powell played a crucial role for Dallas this season before he was injured

Powell, a secondary piece in the ill-fated trade in Dallas by Rajon Rondo five years ago, has made a significant contribution to the reviving Mavericks, especially in conjunction with sophomore sensation Luka Doncic.

Dallas started the day right with Houston for fifth place in the Western Conference and on its way to winning first place in the playoffs in four years, the longest part of the franchise without reaching the after-season in 20 years.

Powell, 28, averaging 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, numbers that increased by 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis was set aside for 10 games due to pain in his right knee.

Powell fell with a contactless injury in the first quarter of a loss of 110-107 for Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

