Willie Nelson for the first time in the Farm Aid program with performances by Neil Young and Dave Mathews

This weekend, Willie Nelson will co-host the first ever online series, Farm Aid, featuring live broadcasts from the likes of Nelson, Neil Young, and Dave Mathews.

This event will be the second live event Nelson has held since the coronavirus was put into effect. Last month, a veteran of the country staged an online version of his annual Armed Happiness event after his cancellation.

On Saturday night (April 11), Farm Aid will perform on A Home with Farm Aid, hosted by Nelson and his sons Lukash and Micah.

Nelson, Young, Mathews, and John Mellencamp will perform remotely during “Auxiliary Home”, which is held as a “virtual show of support and solidarity for family farmers and ranchers.”

“Farm Aid has been working hard to support farmers and livestock farmers during this difficult time,” Nelson said in a statement. “We receive emergency grants to help with home and medical expenses. We respond to calls on our hotline. We create resource lists and work with our partners to uphold policies that create a more resilient food system for the future.”

The event can be viewed as a free broadcast on the Farm Aid and AXS website.

The American charity is widely known for hosting annual concert concerts, and the first concert was organized by Nelson, Young, and Melencamp in 1985.

Willie Nelson will release his 70th solo album “The First Rose of Spring” on July 3rd. It originally came out on April 24, but has since been moved to July due to the coronavirus outbreak.