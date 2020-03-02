willie-nelson-returns-to-nashville-for-two-nights-at-the-cma-theater

Shut

Like a band of Gypsies, Willie Nelson and The Spouse and children roll into Nashville this Might for two evenings of displays.

The living place legend performs Could one and two at the CMA Theater, a Friday and Saturday night. Tickets to see Nelson in the intimate venue charge $75 to $500, furthermore service fees, and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via CMATheater.com.

Nelson, age 86, performs the location in advance releasing his 70th solo studio album, “The First Rose of Spring.” Before this year, the Texas native attained a Grammy Award for his 2019 album, “Trip My Back again Household.”

And the Music Metropolis demonstrates occur times right after Nelson’s birthday. The “On The Road Once again” and “Ridiculous” songwriter turns 87 on April 29.

Nelson performs the CMA Theater — attached to the Country Tunes Hall of Fame and Museum — as his function continues to be predominantly highlighted in the “Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70s” show at the corridor.

