willie-nelson’s-nashville-tribute-live-performance-will-eventually-air-on-tv-set

Recall when extra than two dozen large-time musicians — including George Strait, Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow and Kris Kristofferson — collected at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to fork out tribute to Willie Nelson? And then the region legend performed a established of his personal classics?

Nicely, for the past 14 months, we would just say you had to be there — but shortly, you are going to be able to see it on Tv set.

Cable network A&E will premiere “Willie Nelson: American Outlaw” on Sunday, April 12, at nine p.m. CT.

It is really element of A&E’s new slate of country tunes programming that also includes “Biography” editions on Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

“Biography: Dolly” premieres Sunday, April 12, at seven p.m. CT, and “Biography: Kenny Rogers” will abide by on Monday, April 13, at eight p.m. CT.

Other performers at the 2019 tribute live performance provided Chris Stapleton, Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Lee Ann Womack, Eric Church, Jimmy Buffett, Emmylou Harris, the Avett Brothers and Jack Johnson.

Think it or not, ahead of this show, Nelson and Strait — two giants of Texas state music — had never ever carried out with each other.

That was made abundantly, amusingly crystal clear with a brand-new initial tune from the two, whereby the “King of Country” laments, “I ain’t in no way bought to sing a single with Willie.”

Sooner or later, Nelson took the final verse: “I imagine it’s wonderful to eventually sing 1 with Strait, and our admirers will all appreciate it, I know.”

