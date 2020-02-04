Willie Wood, Packers Great and Hall of Fame DB, dies at the age of 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) Willie Wood, defender of the Hall of Fame, who won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and came for the first time in Super Bowl history, died on Monday. He was 83 years old.

According to Robert Schmidt, his long-time friend and former teammate in Southern California, Wood died in Washington for natural reasons. Wood suffered from advanced dementia for several years.

After Wood was released from Southern California, he sent postcards to several NFL teams to do a rehearsal. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder signed as a free agent with the Packers and played security for them from 1960-71.

“The Packers saw his heart while the others saw his size,” Jim Hill, who played for the Packers in 1972-74 and is now sports director at KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, told The Associated Press. Vince had an eye like Joe Torre or Tom Lasorda. He could see talent where others couldn’t. “

Wood had a key pickup in the first Super Bowl and returned 50 yards to initiate a third quarter touchdown that sealed Packers’ 35:10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 1967.

“Willie was Mr. Packer in defense with Ray Nitschke,” Hill told the AP. ”Willie set the tone and pace for people who played security – very smart, very articulate, a good tackler. All that was good about sports and football was Willie Wood. “

Wood had a punt return of 31 yards in the second Super Bowl, which was a record for 16 years. The Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders in 1968 with 33-14.

“The Green Bay Packers family has lost a legend,” said Mark Murphy, Packers President and CEO. Willie’s success story, which has risen from an uninitiated beginner to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration for generations of football fans. While his health problems have kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits have been appreciated by both Willie and our fans. “

Wood was a nine-time All-NFL award winner, Associated Press All-Pro from 1964 to 1968, and played in eight pro bowls. He won five of the six NFL championship games in which he participated. In his career he had 48 interceptions and had 1,391 yards with 187 punt returns. His 154th career start was an NFL record for security.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Packers Hall of Fame in 1977. He was inducted into the 1960s NFL All-Decade team and in 1990 was one of two collateral selected on the Super Bowl Silver Anniversary Team.

“With the death of Willie Wood, the game lost a true legend,” said David Baker, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame. He had an incredible football career that helped transform Green Bay, Wisconsin, into Titletown USA. Willie was a rare player who always struggled to be a great teammate and succeed. “

Although they didn’t play in Green Bay at the same time, Hill was friends with Wood.

“I always said to him,” Nobody can replace you, “and he smiled and played down his role,” said Hill.

However, wood was no child’s play on or next to the field.

“If someone made fun of their size, they didn’t do it in front of him,” said Hill. “He was a tough guy.”

The flag in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio is hoisted in Wood’s memory of half the staff.

Wood played quarterback and defensive back at the USC from 1957 to 1959. He was the first black quarterback in today’s Pac-12 conference. He was a senior team captain when the Trojans were 8-2. He joined USC after playing the 1956 season at Coalinga, California Junior College, where he was a JC All-American

Wood appeared as a coach after his match days. He became the first black head coach in modern sports with the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League in 1975. In 1980 and 1981 he was also the first black head coach in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts. He also served as an assistant coach with the San Diego Chargers and Argonauts.

After coaching, Wood ran his own business in the Washington, DC area.

He is considered one of D.C.’s greatest high school athletes after starring at Armstrong High. A city street is called Willie Wood Way.

Wood is survived by sons Willie Jr., who trained at D.C.’s Woodrow Wilson High and in the Arena Football League, and Andre. and daughter LaJuane. His wife Sheila died in 1988.