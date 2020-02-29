Willow Smith & Tyler Cole Introduce New Band The Stress and anxiety With ‘Hey You’ – Browse Lyrics & Enjoy Movie!

Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole have a new band, referred to as The Stress and anxiety!

The duo launched their debut single “Hey You” on Friday (February 28), together with the official tunes video.

“Hey you, with your earphones on in your bedroom / And you’re all alone (Hey you!)” Willow Smith sings. “Hey you, on the catwalk / With your large heels on / But you are unhappy as f–k (Hey you!)”

Their debut self-titled album, accessible on March 13, is also readily available for pre-buy.

The Nervousness aims to showcase “the anxiousness that both equally Willow and Tyler endure on a working day to day foundation and how they cope with it. The Nervousness sonically embodies the that means of that personal unease, in search of to express the mind-boggling sensation of a person on the brink of an attack. Their common objective for this task is to use their voices to advocate for mental health consciousness and help individuals who especially put up with from anxiousness,” according to a press release.

Watch the “Hey You!” audio online video now! You can also down load the keep track of on Apple New music.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zHWsLIby50Q" width="500"></noscript>

THE Nervousness, WILLOW, Tyler Cole – Hey You!

