Wilmette lawyer Clint Krislov has struck the vote in the Illinois Supreme Court: “It’s a miserable trial”

Wilmette lawyer Clint Krislov’s last bid for the office ended Thursday in the same way as his last three did.

Without success.

The name of Krislov will not appear on the primary vote of March 17 before the Supreme Court of Illinois, the Cook County Electoral Board decided Thursday.

The board agreed with the recommendation of a hearing officer who ruled that Krislov had 118 signatures shorter than the 5,050 required to make his name appear on the March Democratic Primary vote.

“You know what this shows, that the process was set up to make it difficult for non-organizational candidates to vote, and that’s what’s wrong with the process,” Krislov said.

Krislov filed for the first district of the Illinois Supreme Court, the seat was abandoned after the retirement of Justice Charles E. Freeman in 2018.

P. Scott Neville Jr. was appointed to fill the Freeman vacancy.

And now Neville is one of the seven candidates for the chair in 2020, hoping to win a full ten-year term. The others are Jesse Reyes, Nathaniel Howse, Margaret Stanton McBride, Cynthia Cobbs, Sheldon Harris and lawyer Daniel Epstein.

Clinton Krislov, left, and his lawyer, Andrew Finko, attend a Cook County Electoral Board meeting on Thursday. Neal Earley / Sun Times

Krislov argued that he should be allowed to participate and claimed that the system used to verify signatures submitted by candidates is unreliable and that Cook County staff verifying signatures are often not professionally trained to do so .

He argued that there should be an “error margin” threshold, because often people – trained or untrained – make mistakes during the verification process.

“It’s a miserable process and it’s not the way to select our legal candidates,” said Krislov.

Steve Laduzinsky, the lawyer who represents the three people – Maureen Barry, Frank Hawkins and Mark Thompson – who filed a vote against Krislov, said Krislov lost because his petition circulators did a poor job of collecting enough signatures to show up for the vote.

“Mr. Krislov’s candidacy is dead at the hands of his own circulators,” Laduzinsky said.

Krislov has made a name for himself as a crusade lawyer fighting the town hall on behalf of pensioners and pensioners.

He filed a lawsuit that ended in the assignment for the city to pay $ 35 million to the city’s employee funds.

His political career has been less successful.

Krislov ran for the US Senate in 1996, but stopped for the Democratic primary, after rival candidate Dick Durbin disputed his petitions. A year later, Krislov threw his hat in the ring for the Attorney General of Illinois, but he quickly folded his candidacy after Mayor Richard M. Daley and party leaders endorsed someone else.

Clint Krislov announces his withdrawal from the US senate race in 1996. File Photo.Robert A. Davis / Sun-Times

In 2010, Krislov remained in the vote in the state controller race. He finished third with 7.6%.

In other petition statements, the board decided on Thursday that the name of Cook County attorney Kim Foxx will appear on the ballot.

Foxx, a democrat who was re-eligible, had 3,362 more signatures than the minimum of 7,279.