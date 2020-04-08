Wimbledon Insurance Policy Will Pay $ 141 Million, Reports say

Breaking News

Best investment ever? !!?!?

The people behind Wimbledon – the most famous tennis tournament in the world – reportedly cash in on their decision to buy “pandemic insurance” … to the tune of $ 141 Million !!

Or, how much did they pay for the policy in question? $ 2 million!

Pretty solid ROI wouldn’t you say?

Here’s the deal … the head of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) discussed the policy last week – saying they were “fortunate” to have bought it once they had the chance.

Damo straight.

In addition, according to reports, the AELTC has paid the same rate for policy over the last 17 years – worth $ 34 million. One more, not bad !!!

Wimbledon reportedly pays $ 2 million annually for pandemic security for the last 17 years

(Total: $ 34 Million)

For this year’s cancellation as a result of the Coronavirus, Wimbledon has agreed to receive $ 141 million from the policy.

– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 8, 2020

@darrenrovell

Wimbledon’s 2020 event, of course gkansel sa – Not posted – due to coronavirus pandemic … and according to Darren Rovell of Action Network, the word “cancellation” is the key.

If Wimbledon is postponed, AELTC will not be collected.

No brain, right?

Great story, action-packed business – but we all want to get back into sports.