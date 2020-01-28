Win a few tickets for The Toy Dolls 40th Anniversary Tour:

For our newest ticket competition we again have a partnership with promoters Gigbox and we are delighted to be able to offer a PAAR of tickets to see The Toy Dolls live in London.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the bands, they hit the road and perform across Europe, including four dates in the UK: Edinburgh, South Shields, Manchester and London.

Both the South Shields and the Manchester dates are sold out in advance.

As such, we are pleased to offer a PAAR of tickets for the London date:

Saturday, April 18, 2010

Kentish Town O2 Forum,

London

For this date the support is the Angelic Upstarts.

To get hold of the tickets, answer this devilishly difficult question.

V. The Toy Dolls released their debut 7 ″ 40 years ago via G.B.H. Records – What was it called?

To enter you MUST email your answer using the Toy subject line (if you don’t, our hi-tech team will send it directly to the trash), along with your full name and address including a real e-mail address. -mail to: shop (at) louderthanwar (puntcom

We need a real e-mail, because that’s how we inform the winner.

Terms and Conditions:

Tickets are provided by Gigbox Ltd

Competition entries are limited to one per person / address; multiple entries are disqualified.

You must provide a full name, valid e-mail address and mailing address (winners will be notified by e-mail, tickets will be sent to the mailing address)

No cash alternative is offered

No travel, accommodation, food, drink, etc. costs are provided.

The competition closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday 9 February 2020

Toy dolls online:

