Win Butler teases new Arcade Fire music in new studio shots

Win Butler Arcade Fire has forged some of the band’s new music in a new clip – see below.

In his Instagram Stories clip, which sounded 15 seconds of music without vocals. The video showed that the studio rolled several drums that sounded in the studio.

He called the clip: “My rock band has a really good drummer,” and tagged it on Arcade Fire’s official Instagram page.

The Twitter arcade fire fan page captured the footage and shared it before it disappears from Butler’s Instagram stories in 24 hours.

The clip came after Butler teased another piece of new music on social media last week.

In his Instagram Stories clip, which featured short eight seconds of acoustic music with no vocals. Butler’s only thing left was a caption: “It sometimes takes 20 years to write a song.” It is not clear if this song is related to Arcade Fire.

The latest entry for “Arcade Fire” was in 2017 with “Everything Now.” NME gave their fifth studio album a star five-star review, labeling the band “bigger, bolder and more scary for the future.”

Meanwhile, in February, Arcade Fire held their first show in two years, performing at the Kanaval Ball in New Orleans. Speaking to Nola.com a few months before the performance, Butler said the band “has no plans to tour in the foreseeable future.”

Arcade Fire also shared a remake of “Rebellion (Lies)” last September to mark the 15th anniversary of its release.