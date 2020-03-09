Win the movie merchandise with Downhill

To mark the release of Downhill on February 28, they were given a set of goods including an officer Downhill beanie hat, warm buff collar, Solomon’s pair of unisex ski socks, and Ski Web to give.

Directed by Fax Nat & Jim Rash. Exec-produced by Erik Hemmendorff and Ruben Östlund – the makers of the Golden Globe 2014 nominated FORCE MAJEURE, of which DOWNHILL draws its inspiration. Comment on Ruben “It seems Downhill is more comedy than Force Majeure. Maybe it’s because the Swedes are not as verbal as the Americans. The first thing I thought about was the differences in how we look at the concept of the nuclear family; I think there is a stronger expectation on the American father to be the supporter of the family and the patriarch then in most Swedish families. … I decided for myself to include the differences and to look like they put classic dramas in the theater: differences in reading are a big part of what’s interesting. “

Just escaping an avalanche during a ski holiday in the Alps, a seemingly perfect family of photos is thrown into disarray as they are forced to re-evaluate their lives, and how they really feel. Östlund continues “The family in Downhill is a bit older than the family in Force Majeure. I think it changes how the conflict unfolds in an interesting way. As a couple we have been through more and know each other better. In Downhill u The father’s destruction image may be the biggest problem for the family and not his actions. “

Note: This competition is only open to UK residents

a Rafflecopter bet

The Short Print

Open to British residents only

The competition closes on March 9, 2020 at 23.59 GMT

The winner will be randomly selected from the entries received

No money alternative is available

In accordance with GDPR regulations, entry information to the competition will not be stored once the competition has ended and the winners have been selected and the prizes have been sent.

The usual T&C can be found here. Good luck!