[win!-tickets-to-see-liverpool-in-the-premier-league-and-barclays-fa-women’s-super-league,-many-thanks-to-barclays!]

As the direct sponsor of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the Formal Banking Companion of the Premier League, Barclays have teamed up with talkSPORT to get you to the biggest video games in soccer!

This 7 days we are supplying away a bundle of Liverpool tickets:







Two Premier League tickets to see Liverpool v Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday seventh March at 12: 30pm



and…



4 Barclays FA Women’s Super League tickets to see Liverpool Ladies v Manchester Metropolis Women of all ages at Prenton Park on Sunday 22nd March at 2pm

You should be aware that by moving into this competition your data will be employed in accordance with Wireless Privateness Coverage, and your information will be made use of to get in touch with you in case you are selected as the winner.

For your chance to win this excellent bundle of all Six tickets, just answer the following query effectively:

BARCLAYS (THE “PROMOTION”) On the internet Procedures:

By entering the Marketing, you agree to be sure by these terms and circumstances (these “Terms and Conditions”). Phoning, texting or emailing to enter the Advertising or completing and submitting an entry kind will be considered acceptance of these Terms and Circumstances. Promotional materials relating to the Promotion, which include all facts on how to enter the Marketing published by the Promoter (which include on social media if relevant) or on the Promoter’s internet sites, also apply to the Promotion. In the occasion of any conflict in between any conditions referred to in these promotional materials and these Terms and Disorders, these Conditions and Circumstances acquire precedence.



Participation in the Advertising



1. People of the United Kingdom aged 18 or over only, besides staff members and brokers of the Promoter or Wireless Group Constrained and anyone or else related with the procedure or fulfilment of the Marketing (such as third party sponsors or promotional companions) and their respective related, affiliated or subsidiary companies, and the speedy people and home associates of all this kind of staff and agents.



two. The Advertising starts off at 00: 01 (British isles time) on Friday eighth November 2019 and closes at 13: 00 (British isles time) on Monday 20th April 2020 (the “Promotion Period”). Any entries gained outside of the Marketing Period will be void.



three. There will be 24 prize attracts (independently every single a “Prize Draw”) in full through this Marketing Time period. Every Prize Draw will commence at 00: 01 (United kingdom time) on a Friday and near at 13: 00 (Uk time) on a Monday. This particular prize attract will start out at 00: 01 on Friday 21st February and close at 13: 00 on Monday 24th February 2020.



4. To enter a Prize Draw you must full and post the entry type obtainable at http://www.talksport.com/competitions .



five. Only just one entry for each particular person is permitted. You can enter each and every Prize Draw but you can only get as soon as across the Advertising. If you win additional than a person Prize Draw you get the Prize from the to start with Prize Attract you entered.



six. Entries received which are not submitted by using the official entry strategy will not be approved. Use of script, macro or any automated technique to enter the Promotion is prohibited and entries manufactured (or which show up to have been designed) making use of any this kind of process may be handled as void. Any illegible, incomplete or fraudulent entries will be rejected.



seven. Contributors should be aware that they could be subject matter to data rates relying on their individual specific arrangements for online entry if they enter the Advertising on the web or by cellphone, text or e-mail.



Winners and Prizes



8. Each and every Prize Attract winner will earn 2 tickets to a Premier League sport and four tickets to a Women’s Tremendous League activity (the “Prize”).



nine. There will be a person winner for each Prize Draw. Each Prize Draw winner will be selected at random from all valid entries from the appropriate Prize Attract at 13: 00 on the Monday the pertinent Prize Attract finishes.



10. Residence vs. Absent fans. You should notice: the ticket bundles for Premier League and Barclays FA Women’s Tremendous League online games will be for the residence club’s stand and just can’t be used by absent supporters.



11. The prize is a pair of normal admission ticket for numerous Premier League and Women’s Tremendous League matches at many venues across the time (these will be specified on unique levels of competition webpages for each prize draw). Winner and guest are responsible for travel to and from match at their have cost. Promoter reserves the ideal to substitute tickets for a distinctive match and day without discover if ticket(s) to the marketed match grow to be unavailable for any motive and/or at its sole discretion. Winner and/or his or her visitor ought to not be excluded or banned from travelling to or from or attending any matches by any relevant formal authority anywhere or underneath suspicion or investigation of the very same. If the winner and/or visitor is banned or under suspicion the Promoter reserves appropriate to re-find an additional winner without the need of observe. This Marketing is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or connected with any athletes, the teams and/or The Premier League.



12. Prizes are as stated and are non-exchangeable and non-transferable. There is no funds or other different to the prize in complete or in portion.



13. The winner is liable for paying out all linked fees that are not specifically mentioned in any Promotional supplies or these Phrases and Situations, which includes (the place applicable) transportation, accommodation, food prices, paying out dollars, insurance coverage and all other incidentals. Winners are also personally dependable for any personalized or incidental charges and any VAT, nationwide and/or area tax liabilities incurred in claiming or utilizing the prize. By collaborating in the Marketing, individuals concur that the prize is awarded on an “as is” basis, and that neither the Promoter nor any of its subsidiary or affiliated corporations, make any representations or warranties of any character with regard to the prize.



14. In the function that, for motives further than the Promoter’s fair regulate the Promoter is unable to award the prize as explained in these Conditions and Problems, the Promoter reserves the appropriate to award a prize of a identical nature and an equal benefit, or at its sole discretion, the cash price of the prize. The Promoter also reserves the correct to award a prize of a equivalent character and an equivalent value, or at its sole discretion, the hard cash price of the prize if in its realistic discretion it is appropriate to do so.



Winner Announcement and professing of prize



15. Winners will be notified by mobile phone or applying the other speak to aspects supplied to the Promoter within just 1 working day right after the conclusion of the pertinent Prize Attract. All realistic endeavours will be produced to get in touch with the winner for the duration of the specified time. If a winner are unable to be contacted or is not readily available, the Promoter reserves the suitable to re-draw a different winner from the valid/suitable entries that ended up gained in the course of the relevant Prize Attract. Winners may be expected to post legitimate identification just before acquiring their prize.



16. Callers are not automatically entitled to take part in on-air Promotions and will not automatically appear on-air in the buy in which they are termed. The Promoter shall not be liable to reimburse callers for telephone prices when either on hold or on air. When the problem arises, only the particular person who is picked to occur to air (if applicable) is suitable to acquire if they give the correct remedy.



17. Winners will be expected to verify acceptance of the relevant prize within 1 times of possessing been notified. If the winner has not claimed their prize by the day specified or the winner refuses or is unable to supply an qualified postal handle for receipt of their prize, the Promoter reserves the appropriate to award the prize to yet another participant.



18. The Prize will be delivered inside a acceptable time in progress of the match event.



19. For a checklist of winners (title and general place) you should ship a stamped self-tackled envelope by no later on than 28 days just after the conclude of the Marketing Period of time to the Promoter at: Promotions Office, Wi-fi Team Minimal, Metropolis Quays two, two Clarendon Highway, Belfast, United Kingdom, BT1 3YD stating that you would like the winner particulars for the “Barclays” Marketing.



Data Protection and Publicity



20. The Promoter will acquire and method participants’ personal info and it will be shared with the Promoter’s agents, affiliate marketers and, if relevant, any third social gathering prize service provider (which include individuals outside the European Financial Space). Info furnished by contributors will only be applied for the reason of conducting this Marketing (which include for prizes to be delivered) and other needs as may well be specified at the time of entry or on promotional supplies. Personalized info will be utilized in accordance with the applicable privateness policy in position from time to time (see http://www.newsprivacy.co.united kingdom/one/).



21. Participants’ names and typical places will be released or designed publicly available if they are a winner of the Marketing in accordance with the regulatory specifications. In such circumstances we might also make cost-free use of this info and participant’s photos for publicity uses equally in the course of this and foreseeable future promotions by the Promoter or any of its related or subsidiary businesses.



Common



22. The Promoter’s choice is last and binding on the individuals. No correspondence will be entered into.



23. If contributors do not deliver any of the obligatory information requested when participating in the Promotion, their entry will be void.



24. The Promoter reserves the correct to involve the participants to prove that they are suitable. If a winner is uncovered to be ineligible, the Promoter reserves the right to award their prize to another participant and to have to have the return of any prize by now awarded.



25. The provision of the prize does not indicate endorsement by the Promoter of Barclays or other third events involved in any way with the Marketing. Any problems or queries relating to the use of the prize must be directed to Barclays.



26. Contributors should not do nearly anything illegal and/or unsafe and/or that would set on their own or many others at any chance. Save wherever it has been negligent, the Promoter will not be accountable for any injury, decline or harm ensuing from participants’ entry into the Promotion or their acceptance and/or use of the prize, or for technological, hardware or software failures, shed, defective or unavailable network connections or issues of any type that may perhaps limit or prohibit participant’s capacity to take part in the Advertising. The Promoter will not be accountable for any missing, destroyed, delayed, defaced, incomplete, illegible or usually unreadable entries. Proof of making a mobile phone call, sending an entry by put up, e mail or text, is not evidence of receipt by the Promoter of any entries. Practically nothing in these Conditions and Conditions shall in any way limit the Promoter’s liability for loss of life or private personal injury brought on by its negligence or for any other matter where legal responsibility might not be confined as a make any difference of law.



27. The Promoter reserves the correct at any time to terminate, modify or supersede the Promotion (like altering prizes) if, in its sole discretion, the Advertising is not able of staying executed as specified. In the occasion of a printing or other error ensuing in there becoming more winners than prizes for the Promotion, the Promoter reserves the ideal to (a) declare as void any claims or entries resulting from these printing or other mistake and/or (b) allocate the readily available prize(s) by way of a further draw or to divide the prize(s) or the price of the prize(s) amongst the winners of the Promotion.



28. Any participant who enters or makes an attempt to enter the Advertising in a way, which in the Promoter’s sensible viewpoint is contrary to these Phrases and Situations or by its nature is unjust to other members (including tampering with the procedure of the Advertising, dishonest, hacking, deception or any other unfair actively playing techniques this sort of as intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other individuals or the Promoter and/or any of its brokers or associates) may perhaps be turned down from the Promotion at the Promoter’s sole discretion. On top of that, where by these actions have significantly impaired the Advertising, the Promoter may perhaps, at its sole discretion, include additional stages to the Marketing as it deems reasonably needed in purchase to take care of any troubles arising from these steps.



29. The Promoter reserves the suitable to amend these Terms and Conditions. Any amendments will be printed on the Promoter’s internet site (the “Website”).



30. If you are resident of the United Kingdom then these Terms and Disorders are ruled by English law and the courts of England and Wales shall have distinctive jurisdiction to hear any dispute or assert arising in affiliation with the Promotion or these Terms and Circumstances (other than if you are resident of Northern Ireland you may well also carry proceedings in Northern Ireland), and if you are a resident of Scotland, you may possibly also provide proceedings in Scotland). If you are a resident of the Republic of Eire then these Terms and Conditions are governed by Irish legislation and the courts of the Republic of Ireland shall have special jurisdiction to hear any dispute or claim arising in affiliation with the Marketing or these Conditions and Ailments.



31. The promoter of this Marketing is Wi-fi Team Minimal (operator of participating radio stations in the Wireless network) of Metropolis Quays two, two Clarendon Road, Belfast, United Kingdom, BT1 3YD (the “Promoter”).