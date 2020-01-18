Wind Chill Advisory from SA 6 p.m. to SUN 12 noon

Published by the National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

… THE WINTER WEATHER ADVICE STAYS UNTIL 6PM

EVE…

… WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 6 PM TO NOON

CST SUNDAY…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a wind shower

Notice valid from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST

Sunday.

* WHAT … northwest winds that blow up to 40 miles an hour this afternoon,

which causes snow to blow and drift. Windchill readings

from 15 to 25 below zero tonight in the Sunday morning.

* WHERE … parts of central, southwest and western middle

Wisconsin, Northeast Iowa and Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN … winter weather advice until 6 p.m. Wind Chill Advisory

from 6 p.m. to Sunday noon.

* IMPACT… plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

Snow will partially reduce visibility for open and clear

unprotected areas. Cold winds cool down to 25 below zero

That night can freeze exposed skin in just 30 minutes

Protocol.

PRECAUTIONS / PREPARATIONS …

Drive slower and be careful when traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from

you can get under 5 1 1.

A wind chill advisory means that very cold air and strong wind

will combine to produce low chills. this leads to

Freeze to death and cause hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you need to venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and

Gloves.

