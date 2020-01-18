Wind Chill Advisory from SA 6 p.m. to SUN 12 noon

Published by the National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
… THE WINTER WEATHER ADVICE STAYS UNTIL 6PM
EVE…
… WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 6 PM TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a wind shower
Notice valid from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST
Sunday.
* WHAT … northwest winds that blow up to 40 miles an hour this afternoon,
which causes snow to blow and drift. Windchill readings
from 15 to 25 below zero tonight in the Sunday morning.
* WHERE … parts of central, southwest and western middle
Wisconsin, Northeast Iowa and Southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN … winter weather advice until 6 p.m. Wind Chill Advisory
from 6 p.m. to Sunday noon.
* IMPACT… plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
Snow will partially reduce visibility for open and clear
unprotected areas. Cold winds cool down to 25 below zero
That night can freeze exposed skin in just 30 minutes
Protocol.
PRECAUTIONS / PREPARATIONS …
Drive slower and be careful when traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from
you can get under 5 1 1.
A wind chill advisory means that very cold air and strong wind
will combine to produce low chills. this leads to
Freeze to death and cause hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you need to venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and
Gloves.
&&