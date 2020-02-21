[wind-wolves-preserve-looking-for-volunteers-to-help-with-spring-character-pageant-future-thirty-day-period]

The Wind Wolves Preserve is seeking for volunteers for its once-a-year Spring Mother nature Competition following month.

The competition will be held on March 21 and 22 at the protect, positioned at 16019 Highway 166. Wind Wolves requirements men and women who can go over shifts from 7: 30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 7: 30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. All volunteers really should be 18 years aged and up.

The Spring Nature Competition ordinarily brings in approximately 8,000 folks, according to the maintain. The event contains guided hikes, reveals, wildlife and wildflower viewing, maintain tours and extra. If you would like to volunteer or need to have a lot more data, email [email protected]