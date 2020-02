Police are investigating a achievable crack-in early Wednesday soon after a window of Neiman Marcus was smashed on the Spectacular Mile.

Officers responded about 4: 30 a.m. to a phone of a broken screen window at a retail retail store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue, Chicago police stated.

A regulation enforcement resource stated the window belonged to Neiman Marcus, 737. N. Michigan Ave.

Police claimed it was not immediately clear if goods was stolen. No arrests have been made.