Anyone smashed the window of a retailer Friday in the Loop.

The male entered the retail small business immediately after shattering a glass panel about 10: 15 p.m. in the 1st block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police.

The suspect ran away right after remaining noticed by witnesses, law enforcement said. No products was taken.

No one particular is in custody as Space Central detectives investigate.

Read through a lot more on criminal offense, and monitor the city’s homicides.