[‘windy-city-rehab’-host-says-her-name-was-forged-on-files-that-could-charge-her-massive-bucks]

“Windy City Rehab” is a residence flipping reality tv demonstrate, but it is commencing to really feel like a legal drama owing to mushrooming litigation stemming from the HGTV hit.

On Tuesday, the shows’s host, Alison Victoria, included a further to the pile when she submitted a lawsuit in Cook County accusing a notary community of forging her signature on financial institution financial loans and other vital paperwork.

On Friday, a Cook dinner County choose granted an unexpected emergency request for a non permanent restraining purchase that prohibits Adriana Rodriguez from carrying out any function as a notary that consists of Victoria, whose complete identify is Alison Victoria Gramenos.

Court docket documents clearly show Rodriguez denies the allegations. Attempts to achieve her ended up unsuccessful.

Victoria’s identify was cast on “a big number” of personal loan paperwork, operating agreements and lien waivers, the lawsuit states.

Victoria suspects more than one individual of forging her identify on files that were being notarized by Rodriguez, according to the fit.

Victoria’s lawsuit also includes copies of lien waivers connected to three houses featured on the show’s very first year in which she claims her signature was forged. The qualities are positioned at 1635 W. Pierce Ave., 885 W. Lill Ave., and 2123 W. Thomas St.

In the accommodate, Victoria does not recognize the human being who employed Rodriguez, but suggests it is somebody with whom she “is engaged in a cooperative organization.”

It’s been a hard couple of months for Victoria.

An apparent rift has opened up between her and her co-host and enterprise companion Donovan Eckhardt.

On the display, Victoria is the inside designer. And Eckhardt, the general contractor who rehabbed the houses the two obtained jointly.

The pair are also struggling with a independent lawsuit filed late previous yr by sad homebuyers who want their cash again due to the fact their “dream house” in Lincoln Sq. is plagued with leaks and other challenges. The Chicago pair not long ago filed a motion trying to get to kick the exhibit off television.

In still an additional pending lawsuit, subcontractor Ermin Pajazetovic’s business, Space Builders Inc., is trying to get outstanding payment from Eckhardt’s development business, Greymark Progress Group.

And challenges with offended neighbors and messy worksites resulted in a crackdown by the city’s Buildings Section that’s landed in court.

Period two for the strike exhibit is in the performs, but no air day has been declared.