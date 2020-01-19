Windy Saturday / Sunday (spectator pictures) – KWWL

After snow and ice came the wind this weekend – winds that have brought the coldest showers of the season so far. As soon as the cold front was over, the winds quickly began to storm at about 50 miles an hour. The top * measured * wind speeds are below:

Severe storm criteria are gusts of wind of 58 miles per hour or more

In fact, damage was reported at the Grundy Center, where shingles were blown off the roof.

The winds also lowered the temperatures like a lead balloon:

Then followed the showers, which fell to -30 ° on Sunday morning.

The wind also caused snow and driving difficulties and at the same time hurled ice particles into the air, which allowed spectacular pictures of the Sundogs, including:

Here is a full list of reports:

City, villagereportCedar Rapids Airport53 Airport53 mphDubuque mphIowa City Airport52 mphIndependence49 mphWaterloo Airport48 Airport48 mphBoscobel mphWashington Airport45 mphMonticello Airport45 Airport45 mphOelwein mphStanley44 mphPlatteville Municipal Airport44 mphIonia 2 N44 mphMarion41 mphUrbana40 mphLowden 1.4 SE40 mphLancaster39 mphFrankville 5 NW38 mphDecorah Municipal Airport37 mphRiceville36 mphSaratoga36 mphPrairie Du Chien Airport36 mphRidgeway 1 E34 mphNashua31 mph