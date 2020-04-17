Wine and CO2 vodka: A green future for drinks – more lifestyles

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change continues to require global attention, which is why the green movement is swallowing up the world of wine and spirits.

Did you know that synthetic bioluminescence from bacteria can make lighting in wineries more sustainable? Or that distillers can use solar energy to create vodka from thin air and water? These are among the surprising things I learned at the Vinexpo Paris Wine and Climate Forum in February, before social distance became a way of life and air travel memories.

At the three-day Living Soils Forum sponsored by industry giant Moët Hennessy, we sat on benches made of used barrels in a barrel enclosed by vast walls of recyclable cork, sipping wine and listening to international climate scientists, wineries and environmental advisers discuss the future wine industry surplus billions of dollars (Full disclosure: I spoke at the panel about organic certification).

Of course, it was also a way for the luxury drinks company to show off its eco-conscious credentials, which are more extensive than I realized. Chief executive Philippe Schaus has announced that all vineyards that Moët Hennessy owns in Champagne will be herbicide-free by the end of 2020. That’s a big deal considering her brands produce millions of bottles in bubbles (even if other champagne houses, such as grande marque Roederer, which makes Cristal, a leader in the adoption of organic and biodynamic viticulture). Moët Hennessy is also investing € 20 million ($ 21.8 million) in a new sustainability research center in the region, dedicated to exploring everything from water recycling to reducing carbon emissions.

Biodiversity is important

At the heart of new agriculture is “living soil” that contains large amounts of organic matter to retain nutrients and water and with a diverse microbiome to protect the vine from pests and diseases, rather than relying on chemical pesticides and herbicides. A 1% increase in organic matter can more than double the capacity of soil water.

Promoting biodiversity is key to achieving this goal. Nicolas Blain of Forest Action in France insisted that “forest is the future” because forests make up 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. This is why the Château Anthonic in Bordeaux invests in agroforestry, planting trees among vines, as it has done in the past.

Review of packaging

Next time you think about buying a super heavy wine bottle, think again. Glass packaging and bottle transport make up about two-thirds of the carbon footprint of the wine industry.

Systembolaget, a Swedish liquor chain, is encouraging wineries to use sustainable packaging, said Johan Lund, a supply chain manager. More than 50% of box office wine sales are much better for the environment in terms of weight and carbon used in shipping – although the impact of introducing more plastic liners instead of recycling glass raises other questions.

Even luxury brands are becoming eco-conscious. While many champagne brands come in heavy cardboard or wooden gift boxes, Ruinart will release new eco-friendly packaging later this year. Nine times lighter than a stylish box, it is made of recycled, textured, molded paper and fits tightly around a Ruinart bottle as if it were an elegant coat.

Transforming carbon emissions

A panel that featured creative ways to capture carbon dioxide emissions and convert them into useful products opened our eyes. One bottle of Air Co. vodka ($ 65), made in Brooklyn, New York, absorbs as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as eight fully grown trees – about a pound. The company says its use of solar energy in carbon capture machines makes Air Co. the first coal-negative distillery. The company is a finalist for the $ 20 million NRG Cosia Carbon Xprize, explained Nikki Batchelor, director of operations and awards impact.

In other efforts, the Bordeaux château Smith Haut Lafitte captures CO2 released into the atmosphere during fermentation and turns it into baking soda used in his Michelin-starred restaurant.

Customization is not an option

“Escalating temperatures are simply the new normal,” warned Angel Hsu, a professor of environmental studies at Yale National University in Singapore. Climate data is calculated on a global average and warming will be even worse in some wine regions.

“At one time, warming had a positive effect in Bordeaux, but now it will have a negative impact,” explained Kees van Leeuwen, professor of viticulture in Bordeaux. “Wines have more alcohol and the aromas turn from fresh to cooked fruit. We taste climate change with every glass. ”

Like many wine scientists, he is also exploring ways to adapt by modifying the viticultural techniques and harnessing the variety of wine grapes, replacing the known varieties with the stronger ones. At the VitAdapt project at the Institute of Science de Vigne et du Vin (ISVV) near Bordeaux, his team planted 52 varieties, such as cao ink (from Portugal) and assyrtiko (Greece), in a one-acre experimental vineyard to identify sufficiently strong ones. to withstand drought, high temperatures and new diseases while remaining attractive to drink.

Water saving is essential

Vineyards need less water than many crops, but water is low in some wine regions and things will get worse, warned Hervé Birnie-Scott, director of estates in Terrazas de los Andes and Cheval des Andes in Argentina. In Mendoza, snow produced by glaciers in the Andes feeds the streams that water the vine; With the glaciers shrinking, the river’s flow is half that of 20 years ago. “In the future, we may have to abandon vineyards and wineries in historic low water areas,” he said.

Israel was a pioneer of drip irrigation, a way to save water by allowing it to slowly drip into the roots of plants, explained Naty Barak, director of sustainability in Orbia, a company based in Mexico City that includes a unit specializing in precision agriculture that is native to Israel. Digital monitors and sensors will allow even less water to be used, and wastewater reuse will be commonplace. Fetzer Vineyards in Mendocino, California is launching a Chilean invention called BioFiltro, a process of spraying wastewater into giant buckets filled with earthworms that purify water for four hours.

As Schaus said in his introduction to the forum, “Everything has to change, so nothing changes.”

(This story was posted from a telecommunications agency feed without any text changes. Only the title was changed.)

